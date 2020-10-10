Pros and Cons of Utah Quarterback Cam Rising

Entering the spring season, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham and offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig was expecting to have nearly 6 months to evaluate and decide who would replace record-setting quarterback Tyler Huntley.

It's a massive spot to fill so Whittingham and Ludwig were going to need every bit of evaluation of the quarterbacks to see who would be able to fill those shoes and hopefully take Utah over the top of the mountain.

Alas, that wasn't meant to be as the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the world and canceled not only the spring football season, but the entire summer and most of the fall camp as well.

Now Whittingham and Ludwig will have three weeks to decide who will be replacing Huntley and leading Utah's offense against Arizona on Nov. 7 in its season opener.

Here's what redshirt sophomore Cam Rising brings to the competition.

Utah quarterback Cam Rising

PROS

*Team chemistry

*Leadership

*Potential

*Playbook Familiarity

CONS

*Time-Off

*In-Game Experience

*Youth

When thinking about Rising, it's apparent that he possesses a strong skillset that could translate into an above-average starter in the Pac-12.

He's been with the Utes for the entirety of last season, often serving as the scout-team quarterback. That time spent in the locker room and in meetings with teammates and coaches is invaluable and immediately gives him a level of comfort that Bentley doesn't have.

Also by being with the team for the previous season, it's apparent that he feels as if he's a leader in the locker room and is a guy that when he speaks, his teammates listen to what he says.

According to reports from coaches and players, the combination of he and wide receiver Britain Covey was near unstoppable. With the both of them expected back this year, Rising will enter fall camp already with a No. 1 wide receiver, a guy who he knows and trusts.

Another positive for Rising is that if he was to earn the starting quarterback role, he still has three years of eligibility entering this season. That would help stabilize the quarterback role, which could only help on the recruiting trail as time comes.

On the other end, the sophomore was one of the better QB prospects in high school and after committing to Texas, redshirted during his freshman season. He was then forced to sit out last season due to transfer rules, meaning that Rising has yet to play a meaningful snap of football in two seasons.

The combination of that time off and that lack of in-game experience are definitely scary to think about considering Utah's large goals this upcoming season. But there are a lot of positives to like in Rising's game and potential — and his selection as a starter would be viewed as the best long-term decision

