Skip to main content
Quinton Ganther assesses Utes RB's ahead of Oregon State

Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

Quinton Ganther assesses Utes RB's ahead of Oregon State

Heading into week five against the Beavers, Utah running backs coach Quinton Ganther assessed the state of the position group.

Question: What did you think of Jaylon Glover's performance on Saturday? Is he showing what he's capable of and what's left?

Utah Utes running back Jaylon Glover (1) runs the ball in to the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Utah Utes running back Jaylon Glover (1) runs the ball in to the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Quinton Ganther: "It was good to see. [Jaylon's] a young man who came in and has worked hard since he's been here. I'm happy to see him carry the torch and lead us in the time we needed it..."I don't know how much is left, but I'm going to milk him for everything that is in him."

Question: What are the next steps that Ja'Quinden Jackson needs to take as a running back?

Utah's Ja'Quinden Jackson (3) runs the ball as ASU defenders Jordan Clark (1) and Kyle Soelle (34) dive for the tackle at Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Utah's Ja'Quinden Jackson (3) runs the ball as ASU defenders Jordan Clark (1) and Kyle Soelle (34) dive for the tackle at Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Quinton Ganther: "The kid is already naturally gifted. He just has to learn the nuances of the position. He'd only had two days of practice. I congratulate him for taking it seriously with two days of work. That's hard to do; get thrown in the fire and have two days of work. I appreciate him for the work he's put in."

Question: How would you assess Micah Bernard?

Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Florida Gators during the second half at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field.

Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Florida Gators during the second half at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Quinton Ganther: "What I see from him is accountability. If you can count on a guy, you can put him in any situation. He's a smart kid. He can get us out of jams when we need him. He's Steady Eddie. I love that kid."

Question: What are the challenges Jackson will face as he transitions back to running back?

Quinton Ganther: "The challenge is getting out of that quarterback mindset and getting into a running back mindset. Even with him playing [running back] in high school and earlier in his career, he did look at it from the lens that I try to get these guys to see it from. He's starting to get it and starting to understand it. One of the biggest things about the position is the protection. He understood the protection from the offensive line point of view and the quarterback point of view, but he didn't understand where the running backs go. That is going to be the biggest challenge, getting the footwork and everything down pat. He's used to giving [handoffs], not taking them. We have to get all that together as well."

Question: Is there an advantage to having that knowledge as a quarterback?

Quinton Ganther: "It's always an advantage if you can see the game through a different lens and bring it to the group. That's always a big thing."

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (1)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) drops back to pass against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium.
Football

No. 12 Utah tied with Washington in latest Pac-12 power rankings

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes quarterback Ja'Quinden Jackson (3) reacts to a win against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

How Ja'Quinden Jackson became the Utes newest running back

By Cole Bagley
08092022_UU_FB_Fall Camp hd edits 35
Football

What Whittingham said about Utah's matchup with Oregon State

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) catches a pass and is brought down by San Diego State Aztecs defensive lineman Justus Tavai (91) in the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

BREAKING: Utes Brant Kuithe is out for the season

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) drops back to pass against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium.
Football

What several Utes said following the victory over ASU

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham and teammates runs onto the field prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field.
Football

What Kyle Whittingham said following Utah's victory over ASU

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes tight end Brant Kuithe (80) is tackled after a catch by Southern Utah Thunderbirds linebacker Aubrey Nellems (22) in the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Whittingham says 'it doesn't look good' for Utes Brant Kuithe

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) catches a touchdown pass against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium.
Football

Dalton Kincaid fuels first half lead for Utah Utes with two TD's

By Cole Bagley