Ranking Utah football's top transfer portal acquisitions so far

As the first round of player movement comes to a close, Morgan Scalley's vision for what the Utah football team will look like in his first season as its head coach is starting to take shape.

Though the Utes are likely far from done acquiring new talent through the transfer portal, they've already signed several newcomers who figure to serve impactful roles with the team in 2026.

With the deadline for players to enter the portal set for Jan. 16, here's a look at the top five transfers Utah has signed thus far.

But first, a few honorable mentions: Kyri Shoels (San José State), Lucas Samsula (Wyoming) and Elijah Reed (Akron).

1. WR Braden Pegan (Utah State)

Braden Pegan's skillset and his familiarity with Utah's coaching staff are a couple of reasons why the former Utah State receiver is at the top of the Utes' transfer portal additions to this point in the offseason.

The 6-foot-3 California native is coming off a career-year in which he led the Aggies with 60 receptions for 926 yards and five touchdowns. His production played a key role in Utah State having the second-highest scoring offense (31.8 points per game) and third-best total yards per game mark (422.4) in the Mountain West.

Pegan's offensive coordinator at Utah State, Kevin McGiven, is joining Utah in the same capacity, giving the Utes some continuity between their play-caller and potential No. 1 receiving target. Pegan also has a connection with Utah wide receivers coach Chad Bumphis, who recruited the former three-star recruit from San Juan Hills High School (California) when he served in the same position for the Utes in 2021.

Considering Utah is losing its top three pass-catchers — Ryan Davis (graduation), Dallen Bentley (graduation) and JJ Buchanan (portal) — positional need is also why Pegan tops this list.

2. IOL Isaiah Kema (Ohio State)

With Utah losing all five starters along the offensive line, plus its backup center in redshirt senior Alex Harrison, Isaiah Kema is expected to compete for a starting position during spring and fall camps.

A former three-star recruit who garnered interest from several power conference schools coming out of Wolfforth Frenship High School (Texas), Kema is the No. 56-ranked interior offensive lineman in the portal according to 247Sports. He doesn't bring a whole lot of playing experience with him to Salt Lake City, considering he served a two-year mission trip after committing to Oklahoma State in the 2023 class, though he certainly brings power conference-level size at 6-foot-3 and over 300 pounds.

It'll be interesting to see how new offensive line coach Jordan Gross, a former All-American tackle at Utah, aids in Kema's development.

3. CB James Chenault (South Florida)

James Chenault arrives to Utah as a top-75 cornerback in the portal with two years of eligibility remaining, making the Orlando native among one of the more intriguing acquisitions the Utes have made during the transfer cycle.

It's also worth noting that landing Chenault's signature was a priority for Utah in the early stages of the offseason. The Utes weren't the only team in pursuit of the Bulls' top cover corner last season, either; North Carolina and Purdue were among those interested in Chenault upon his entry into the portal. In the nine games he played in 2025, he recorded 32 total tackles and two interceptions.

Utah was able to retain Elijah "Scooby" Davis, Jackson Bennee and Rock Caldwell in the secondary, but adding Chenault was an important move with Smith Snowden, LaTristan Thompson, Jason Stokes Jr., Jaylen Moson and Don Saunders in the portal, plus Blake Cotton set to depart due to expiring eligibility.

4. DT Jamal Wallace (Tennessee)

Utah's defensive front is gaining an experienced and athletic lineman in Jamal Wallace, a former junior college product who spent the past two seasons with Tennessee in the SEC.

Wallace didn't see the field all that often during his stay in Knoxville, though he could contend for valuable reps on a Utes team that's lost a lot of depth on the defensive line over the course of the offseason. His size at 6-foot-3 and 313 pounds is favorable for an interior lineman, and he possesses some pass rush capabilities with a quick swim move to beat guards and centers off the snap.

With some more coaching from Luther Elliss, Wallace could be an impactful player for Utah. His role will also depend on the development of some of the Utes' younger lineman, such as Sione Motuapuaka, Pupu Sepulona, Mike Tauteoli, Karson Kaufusi and Dilan Battle.

Wallace arrives to Utah as the No. 84 defensive lineman available in the portal.

5. DE Ethan Day (North Texas)

Ethan Day is coming off a breakout season at North Texas in which the 6-foot-4, 250 pound defensive end tallied 53 total tackles, including seven for loss, and 4.5 sacks.

Time will tell if Day is able to match that level of production with the Utes next season, but considering Scalley and company are retaining Kash Dillon and Lance Holtzclaw, Day's opportunities to rush the passer might be limited in comparison to the playing time he got with the Mean Green.

When it comes to applying pressure on opposing quarterbacks, there's no limit as to how many edge rushers a team should carry on its roster. Utah relied a lot on John Henry Daley and Logan Fano to bring the heat last season, but there were still opportunities for Dillon and Holtzclaw as well. A similar rotational pattern could be in store for 2026.

