Utah vs. Cincinnati Prediction, Odds for Big 12 Championship 1st Round

The Cincinnati Bearcats face off against the Utah Utes to open the Big 12 Tournament on Tuesday afternoon.

Cincinnati went 17-14 overall but just 9-9 in conference this season, but that was at least much better than Utah’s 2-16 conference record, with the Utes going 10-21 overall.

The Bearcats clawed out a 69-65 victory as -12.5 home favorites last month against Utah.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Big 12 matchup.

Utah vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Utah +9.5 (-102)

Cincinnati -9.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Utah +330

Cincinnati -430

Total

140.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Utah vs. Cincinnati How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 10

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN+

Utah record: 10-21

Cincinnati record: 17-14

Utah vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends

Utah is 17-14 ATS this season

Cincinnati is 12-19 ATS this season

The OVER is 17-14 in Utah games this season

The UNDER is 19-12 in Cincinnati games this season

Utah vs. Cincinnati Key Players to Watch

Baba Miller, Forward, Cincinnati Bearcats

Baba Miller is with his third team in as many years, but the senior forward has finally taken that big step forward. After averaging 11.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game with Florida Atlantic last year, he is up to 13.4 points and an impressive 10.1 rebounds this season. Only 13 players have averaged more rebounds per game this season than the Bearcats forward.

Miller ended the season with a thud, though, scoring just 4 points in the loss at TCU. However, he still managed to pull down 14 rebounds in the loss. The senior will be looking for a better performance after scoring 13 points with 7 rebounds in the first meeting against Utah.

Utah vs. Cincinnati Prediction and Pick

Utah has fallen off a cliff in the second half of the season. The Utes have lost five games in a row, failing to cover in any of those losses, and have just two wins since Christmas.

Meanwhile, the Bearcats have won six of their last eight games, only losing as underdogs at Texas Tech and at TCU.

The Bearcats' moneyline is a safe enough parlay piece for those bettors who like to dabble there, but the question is whether they can win by double digits. I think they can, given how these teams finished the regular season.

Pick: Cincinnati -9.5 (-120)

With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer, you can get up to $3,000 in bonus bets . Create your new FanDuel account today and get $300 in bonus bets back on losing bets every day for 10 straight days.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.