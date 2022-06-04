Ranking Utah's hand-painted helmets: No. 2 2016's Drum and Feather

Skip to main content
Utah Utes running back Zack Moss (2) carries the ball against the USC Trojans during a NCAA football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Utah defeated USC 31-27. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports.

With still a little more than three months until Utah football kicks off against Florida to begin the 2022 season, its never a bad thing to discuss something other than recruiting, schemes, players progress and what the depth chart may look like come September. In light of the sneak peak Utah fans were given of the 2022 hand-painted helmet, we decided to rank all of Utah's previous hand-painted helmets back to the 2016 season.

Approximately halfway through spring camp, Ute fans were given a taste of the 2022 hand-painted helmets. A breathtaking work of art and a beautiful tribute, the helmets will honor Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe. While these helmets remain in a league of their own, we'll rank all the helmets that came before.

Determining the best looking hand-painted helmet was difficult, but ultimately, the 2019 150 Years of College Football edition reigns supreme, which means 2016's Drum and Feather will have to settle for second. 

While this particular helmet didn't quite top our list, it's still one of the most elite helmets that the program has ever produced. With its shiny granite-like base and gorgeous hand-painted drum and feather that was more realistic than it had ever been before, this helmet was a tough act to follow. 

Even though some fans may argue that the U.S.S. Salt Lake City is a more beautiful and detailed work of art (they are probably right), this helmet has a much more Utah feel to it, especially with the red-tailed hawk feathers attached to the drum. Additionally, this helmet was also worn during one of Utah's greatest comebacks as they outscored the USC Trojans 14-3 in the fourth, scoring the go-ahead touchdown with just 17 seconds left on the clock.

Nearly all of the helmets in the hand-painted collection can be considered some of the best Utah has ever worn. But as for this particular helmet, it edges the U.S.S. Salt Lake City with its gorgeous artistic illustration of the drum and feather, but doesn't quite live up the 2019 edition that is purely in a class of its own.

