Police Arrest Fox Analyst Mark Sanchez on Three Charges While He's Hospitalized
Police in Indianapolis arrested Fox NFL announcer Mark Sanchez on three counts during his current hospitalization, they announced Saturday afternoon.
"Sanchez was arrested at the hospital for battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication, all of which are misdemeanors," Indianapolis's police said in a statement via ESPN's Adam Schefter. "All involved parties have been identified, and no further individuals are being sought by detectives."
A variety of reports initially stated Sanchez had been stabbed; Fox later said via a statement that "Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition."
Sanchez, 38, currently works as a color commentator on Fox's NFL coverage; he was in town to call the Raiders' game against the Colts Sunday afternoon.
A Rose Bowl champion at USC, Sanchez played eight professional seasons spread between four teams. He is most closely associated with the Jets, for whom he started 62 games from 2009 to '12.