SI

Police Arrest Fox Analyst Mark Sanchez on Three Charges While He's Hospitalized

The former USC and NFL quarterback is being treated for injuries sustained Friday.

Patrick Andres

Mark Sanchez was arrested Saturday after a Friday incident.
Mark Sanchez was arrested Saturday after a Friday incident. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Police in Indianapolis arrested Fox NFL announcer Mark Sanchez on three counts during his current hospitalization, they announced Saturday afternoon.

"Sanchez was arrested at the hospital for battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication, all of which are misdemeanors," Indianapolis's police said in a statement via ESPN's Adam Schefter. "All involved parties have been identified, and no further individuals are being sought by detectives."

A variety of reports initially stated Sanchez had been stabbed; Fox later said via a statement that "Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition."

Sanchez, 38, currently works as a color commentator on Fox's NFL coverage; he was in town to call the Raiders' game against the Colts Sunday afternoon.

A Rose Bowl champion at USC, Sanchez played eight professional seasons spread between four teams. He is most closely associated with the Jets, for whom he started 62 games from 2009 to '12.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/Media