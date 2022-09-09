Skip to main content
Ravens & Jackson unable to reach terms, opportunity for Huntley?

Dec 20, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) warms up prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

With the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson unable to reach terms, what lies ahead for backup QB Tyler Huntley?

On Friday morning it was announced that former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens had failed to reach a new contract extension. Having set Friday as a deadline himself, Jackson reportedly turned down the Raven's offers and will enter his fifth season with no guaranteed cash after 2022.

Dec 20, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) greets quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium.

"Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson. We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement.

While it's likely the two sides will continue to try and come to an agreement in the future, if they don't reach a deal by March 7, the Ravens could exercise the franchise tag in order to keep Jackson from becoming a free agent. However, the only quarterback in the last five seasons to receive the tag was Dak Prescott, who did come to terms with the Dallas Cowboys on a long-term deal.

For now, all eyes will remain on both Jackson and the Ravens, but for backup quarterback and former Ute Tyler Huntley, this could present a big opportunity 

Even though Jackson has indicated that he will still play, things could change. If for whatever reason Jackson decided to hold out, Huntley would more than likely step into the starting role. Additionally, if the franchise and Jackson decided to mutually part ways after this season, an even greater opportunity to become the franchise QB would arise.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) throws a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium.

As for the near future, all Huntley can do is continue to remain ready. Coming off of an impressive preseason performance, with several near-perfect games, Huntley has been turning a lot of heads. If he can stay on course and continue to demonstrate how much potential he has, his time will soon come, regardless of what happens with Jackson.

