REPORTS: Utah may begin the 2020 season against Pac-12 champion Oregon

Utah went into the 2019 Pac-12 championship full of confidence. I mean there was no reason not too after winning eight games in row, including the final three games by an average score of 48-3. All Utah had do was win against oregon and they would've been matching up with eventual champion LSU in one semifinal of the college football playoff.

But what happened at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif on the night of Dec. 6 was something that can't be explained other than the word "beatdown." The Utes were dominated by the Ducks in all three facets of the game en route to a 37-15 loss, a game in which the final score doesn't even do it justice.

"Unfortunately we came up short tonight. Disappointing thing is we lost in the one area we’ve been undefeated this year: Line of scrimmage," said Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said after the loss. "We didn’t win the line of scrimmage for the first time all season, which is, like I say, disappointing. Surprising really. Credit Oregon."

"We’re usually the more physical team, like I said. Even in the loss earlier in the season, we won the line of scrimmage. I guess you could say they beat us with our strength, where our strength lied. But they’ve been physical all year long, too. ... They’re a good football team."

According to 247's Steve Bartle — and after the Pac-12 announced that it would be going to a conference-only schedule for the 2020 season — Utah and Oregon may be squaring off again a lot sooner than expected.

In the article, Bartle writes....

The Pac-12 appears to be adding a game to the conference schedule, and word is that the Oregon Ducks will travel to Salt Lake City for a September 12 matchup with the Utah Utes. This has not been confirmed but comes multiple sources that have proven to be reliable and have indicated that this is currently the expectation.

This is very big news as the Ducks were one of two teams (along with Stanford), that Utah was expected to miss this season. But with the ever-changing landscape of college football, and if there is even going to be a season, it appears that fireworks could be happening to kick it off as that would be the season-opener for both squads.

The Utes were set to host Montana State while Oregon was originally set to battle Ohio State that weekend.

Now all of this is contingent on having a season this fall. But if it were to actually take place, get ready for fireworks at Rice-Eccles stadium on Sept. 12.

