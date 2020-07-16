AllUtes
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

REPORTS: Utah may begin the 2020 season against Pac-12 champion Oregon

Ryan Kostecka

Utah went into the 2019 Pac-12 championship full of confidence. I mean there was no reason not too after winning eight games in row, including the final three games by an average score of 48-3. All Utah had do was win against oregon and they would've been matching up with eventual champion LSU in one semifinal of the college football playoff.

But what happened at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif on the night of Dec. 6 was something that can't be explained other than the word "beatdown." The Utes were dominated by the Ducks in all three facets of the game en route to a 37-15 loss, a game in which the final score doesn't even do it justice.

USATSI_13758532_168386753_lowres

"Unfortunately we came up short tonight. Disappointing thing is we lost in the one area we’ve been undefeated this year: Line of scrimmage," said Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said after the loss. "We didn’t win the line of scrimmage for the first time all season, which is, like I say, disappointing. Surprising really. Credit Oregon."

"We’re usually the more physical team, like I said. Even in the loss earlier in the season, we won the line of scrimmage. I guess you could say they beat us with our strength, where our strength lied. But they’ve been physical all year long, too. ... They’re a good football team."

According to 247's Steve Bartle — and after the Pac-12 announced that it would be going to a conference-only schedule for the 2020 season — Utah and Oregon may be squaring off again a lot sooner than expected.

In the article, Bartle writes....

The Pac-12 appears to be adding a game to the conference schedule, and word is that the Oregon Ducks will travel to Salt Lake City for a September 12 matchup with the Utah Utes. This has not been confirmed but comes multiple sources that have proven to be reliable and have indicated that this is currently the expectation.

USATSI_13758584_168386753_lowres

This is very big news as the Ducks were one of two teams (along with Stanford), that Utah was expected to miss this season. But with the ever-changing landscape of college football, and if there is even going to be a season, it appears that fireworks could be happening to kick it off as that would be the season-opener for both squads.

The Utes were set to host Montana State while Oregon was originally set to battle Ohio State that weekend.

Now all of this is contingent on having a season this fall. But if it were to actually take place, get ready for fireworks at Rice-Eccles stadium on Sept. 12.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Watch List: Utah Utes commits and targets well represented

SI All-American is dropping its top 10 position rankings starting this week, while the preseason SI99 will be revealed in August

Ryan Kostecka

Breaking down the top recruits from the state of Utah: No. 3, Raider Damuni

The state of Utah isn't short on star power when it comes to high school football recruits, yet somehow the Utes are struggling to keep that star power in-state

Ryan Kostecka

What are the main concerns behind having a college football season?

Despite reports of conferences doing everything they can to have a college football season this fall, there are major concerns that continue to grow if the season were to take place

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 Recruit Tyler Maro Highlights

Utah may have been a late offer for Tyler Maro, but the 2021 3-star offensive lineman is being made a priority for the Utes and could be a late steal in the recruiting cycle

Ryan Kostecka

It's official! Former Utah QB Jason Shelley now with Utah State

Former Utah quarterback Jason Shelley, most known for leading the Utes to a 2018 victory over hated rival BYU, announced he will finish out his career with Utah State

Ryan Kostecka

Utah forward Timmy Allen RETURNS

Utah forward Timmy Allen — who declared for the NBA draft on April 29 — has opted to return to the Utes for his junior season and is ready to "run it back"

Ryan Kostecka

Utah makes final 7 for 2021 in-state stud Isaac Vaha

2021 in-state athlete Isaac Vaha recently released his final 7 colleges and Utah made the cut — Vaha is somebody who could blossom into a star this upcoming season

Ryan Kostecka

Utah makes top-7 for 2021 4-star RB Cam'Ron Valdez out of Texas

Cam'Ron Valdez is a class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 5'10'', 187-pound prospect is a four-star running back and fits the perfect mold of former Utah ball-carriers

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 announces conference-only schedule for football, volleyball and soccer

In a decision that shouldn't seem surprising, the Pac-12 announced on Friday that football, volleyball and soccer would be participating in conference-only schedules for the fall season

Ryan Kostecka

Breaking down the top recruits from the state of Utah: No. 12, Omarion Fa’amoe

The state of Utah isn't short on star power when it comes to high school football recruits, yet somehow the Utes are struggling to keep that star power in-state

Ryan Kostecka