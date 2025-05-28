Son of former NFL star schedules Utah Utes visit
As Kyle Whittingham and his Utah coaching staff lay the foundation for their future recruiting classes, they've made progress with some highly-touted prospects in recent weeks.
The Utes have landed one commit from the class of 2027 so far, though the next handful of weekends should provide opportunities for Whittingham and company to change that, as several star-studded recruits have planned trips to Salt Lake City between now and the end of June.
Olympus High School (Utah) product Sam Ngata is among the high school standouts who've arranged a summer visit with the Utes; the son of former NFL star Haloti Ngata will be attending Utah's team camp on June 10, according to his X account.
Ngata holds an early offer from Utah and has been on campus a few times, including on a visit during the last spring practice window.
Ngata, a top-30 linebacker prospect in the class of 2027, will also visit his father's alma mater, Oregon, during its team camp on June 12. He's received offers from Oregon State and San Diego State and has visited both programs recently as well, according to 247Sports.
Measuring at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds ahead of his junior season, Ngata's size and skillset have the Utes projecting him as more of a defensive end or outside linebacker if he committed to the program, per 247Sports. Ngata is the No. 28-ranked linebacker recruit in the 2027 class, according to 247Sports, and is a top-five recruit overall from the state of Utah.
Ngata also played some wide receiver for the Titans this past season, recording 12 receptions for 142 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore.
Haloti Ngata was a fearsome defensive lineman for the Baltimore Ravens during his 13-year NFL career. Drafted 12th overall by the Ravens in 2006, he earned five straight Pro Bowl selections from 2009 to 2013 and two First-Team All-Pro honors while helping guide Baltimore to its second Super Bowl in franchise history in 2012. He also played for the Detroit Lions before finishing his career with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018.