Statements From Utah's Kyle Whittingham And Mark Harlan

Once news broke that Utah RB Ty Jordan — the Pac-12's Offensive Freshman of the Year — passed away Saturday morning, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham and athletic director Mark Harlan released statements

2020 can go away.

Saturday morning is one that Utah coaches, players and fans will all want to forget. Utes star running back Ty Jordan passed away early Saturday morning, the University of Utah official Twitter account posted hours after reports first began to surface.

While the details are scarce, it's been reported that the Denton Police Department in Texas responded to a call following a single gunshot wound to an individual. It was then reported that the individual passed away due to an accidental shooting. While it hasn't been confirmed that this individual is Jordan, it's believed to be.

"The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office releases the identity of deceased individuals, not the Police Department. This is standard protocol to ensure all family members are notified," Denton PD said in a tweet.

After everything the COVID-19 pandemic has taken away from society, there appeared to be some light at the end of the tunnel following the completion of a relatively successful college football season.

For Utah fans, a lot of the light in that darkness was Jordan, a star running back in his freshman season.

He earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Year honors after he finished the season with 597 rushing yards on 83 carries with six touchdowns, an average of 119.4 rushing yards per game that ranked ninth in the country and No. 1 among freshman.

Dec 19, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back Ty Jordan (22) runs in for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham released a statement following the passing of Jordan.

“Words cannot express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling right now upon learning of the tragic death of our teammate and brother, Ty Jordan," Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said per a release. "Ty’s personality and smile were infectious and he made a huge impact on our program in the short time he was with us. He leaves an indelible mark on each of us and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. From the bottom of our hearts, all of us in the Utah Football Family want to say we love you Ty and may you rest in peace.”

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Utah athletic director Mark Harlan also released a statement regarding Jordan.

"We are deeply saddened and shocked to learn of Ty Jordan’s passing early this morning and our thoughts and prayers are with those who loved him dearly, including the young men in our football program," Utah athletic director Mark Harlan said in a press release. "Our priority is on supporting his family and the student-athletes, coaches and staff in our football program who are so deeply hurting right now. Coach Whittingham and I are working closely to provide support and resources for our Utah Football family in this extremely difficult time.”

Lastly, University of Utah president Ruth Watkins also released a statement via Twitter, saying "On behalf of the entire University of Utah, our love and condolences to Ty Jordan’s family, friends, teammates and coaches. We are devastated by this heartbreaking news. To watch Ty on the field was to be thrilled by his athleticism and talent. Rest In Peace, Ty."

Jordan was beloved by his teammates and coaches, known for having a happy personality and a smile that lit up the room. His legacy will love forever with the heart of Utah Football everywhere.

Dec 12, 2020; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Utah Utes running back Ty Jordan (22) reacts after the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sportsffd

