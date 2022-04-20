Tavion Thomas is present, focused, and concentrated on helping Utah repeat as Pac-12 Champions

As Utah Football finds itself in the final week of spring camp, the program has a solid outlook of how the team is shaping up for the 2022 season. While the primary focus has been the development of new faces and which players are ready to step into starting roles left vacant by departing graduates, there have been some rumors surrounding Tavion Thomas. So how ‘bout we put those to rest? Thomas is present, fully involved and completely focused on improving with a plethora of excitement for 2022.

Following a remarkable 2021 campaign, there were some questions as to whether or not he would be returning for the 2022 season. As for Tavion, he understands that there's still work to be done, improvements to be made and personal growth to take place before he’s ready to take his talents to the league which is exactly why he’s fully engaged with spring camp.

“I’ve got a lot of things I’ve got to work on,” Thomas said. “Right now I am just looking forward to the spring game. We are all coming along together as a team. So now we’re all just ready to put it on display on Saturday.”

“I’ve got more things I’ve got to improve on,” Thomas continued. “I feel like I’ve still got a bit of growing to do so I feel like being in the system, developing, and learning more things will help me out for the next part of the process. Basically I still have a lot of growing to do.”

In terms of his game, Thomas has been focused on improving his game by fine tuning the small details and concentrating on his presence in pass-pro situations.

“Mainly just finishing my runs, working on my balance, just pretty much everything and trying to get my game overall better so we can have a good year. Just working on the little details like pass-pro, blocking and stuff like that,” Thomas said.

Transitioning to a new season, the dynamic of the run room has changed with the departure of TJ Pledger to the NFL and the addition of freshman Jaylon Glover. Just like everyone else, Thomas has been thoroughly impressed with the young freshman and believes he’ll add a lot to the room right from the beginning.

“I can’t wait to see what he can do this year. He’s going to be able to help us out this year for sure. We’re loaded in the running back room…I’m pretty confident with us this year and I am pretty confident that if Jaylon get in, I know he’s going to be able to do his thing and he’ll be good.”

As for the offense, Thomas couldn’t help but smirk and light up when speaking about their potential. With the majority of the weapons returning, the Utes should be prepared to absolutely explode and run up the scoreboard behind Thomas and teammates like Cameron Rising, Dalton Kincaid and the rest of the squad.

“We’re solid, I love the offense.” Thomas said. “We’ve got all the pieces back, [other] pieces will be refilled and like I said, we’ve got all the tight ends, all the receivers, we’ve got our quarterback, great backup quarterbacks and our defense has been helping us out, giving us great looks. We look really good so it's going to be really good.”

Thomas also expressed extreme confidence in the team's ability to repeat as Pac-12 Champions and even go beyond. As he mentioned himself, the majority of the weapons have returned and with another year under the belt to develop, the sky's the limit.

“I feel like we are going to go back to back, I ain’t gonna lie to you. Now we’re trying to look for more. We’re trying to look for the playoffs…that's our goal now. Basically going back to back and whatever bowl game we get, we’ve got to finish. So I’m just looking forward to finishing our goals this year and taking it all the way,” Thomas explained.

As previously mentioned, Thomas is present and working hard at spring camp. He seems to completely understand his role and what will be required of him moving forward. He also knows there’s a lot for him to work on and growth he needs to experience, which is why he is here. Additionally, he’s also here to do whatever is asked of him and simply wants to see the team succeed.

“Whatever I’ve got to do to help the team win, I’ve got to do it. That’s what I am here for and I’ve got to show it,” he said.

