Skip to main content
The future of Utah's secondary, meet strong safety Sione Vaki

Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

The future of Utah's secondary, meet strong safety Sione Vaki

Another talented freshman from the class of 2022, strong safety Sione Vaki is a name to remember looking ahead to the future.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

As Utah's freshmen continue to impress and prove themselves as one of the most talented classes to ever join the program, there are several members from the class of 2022 who are demonstrating a lot of promise behind the scenes. While players like Jaylon Glover and Lander Barton are getting some early opportunities and experience on the field, individuals like Sione Vaki are busy putting in the work on the practice field in anticipation for opportunities in the future.

A three star recruit from Antioch, CA, Sione Vaki was a talented and physical athlete out of high school. During his senior year, Vaki recorded 73 total tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. For his efforts, Vaki was the Bay Valley Athletic League MVP as a senior in 2018.

Following a two-year church mission, Vaki is now with the program and learning a lot as he runs with the twos behind Cole Bishop and RJ Hubert. Additionally, according to sources within the program, Vaki looks incredible and is demonstrating a lot of potential.

"Things have been going well. I've been learning learning a lot. I'm running with the twos right now so I'm learning from great examples in Cole Bishop and RJ Hubert. There's a lot to learn definitely in being a starter here," Vaki said.

Sione Vaki, Utah Utes Fall Camp.

Sione Vaki, Utah Utes Fall Camp.

Through the first two games, Vaki was able to see action on special teams against Florida and had a few reps in the secondary against SUU. From those experiences, the young safety has been absorbing everything he can.

"Just being on the SEC stage, they are real competitors and thats what we are here for. We are here to compete so, just playing fast, physical, smart football," He said.

"[SUU] was my first actual college experience being on the field. Being able to play some defense, it was fun. I was just happy to be out there...not a lot of pressure but just a great experience to go out there and hit some people."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Having only participated in two games, Vaki hasn't had the opportunity yet to really demonstrate his skills. However, when you watch his high school tape, it's obvious why Utah brought him in. 

Defensively, Vaki is a ballhawk and constantly puts himself in situations to make plays. Whether he's reading the eyes of the quarterback, sticking to receivers, or stepping up on run plays, Vaki is an intelligent defender with a nose for the football. Additionally, as you'd expect from a strong safety, Vaki is a punishing tackler who can consistently stop ball carriers and even create turnovers.

Looking ahead to the rest of the season, Vaki hopes to contribute in whatever way he can and whenever his name is called. As for the future, Vaki is learning what it takes to be a great defender and is determined to be one of the greatest to ever defend Utah's secondary.

"I just want to get twenty-two percent better every day," Vaki said. "I want to be one of the greatest Utes to ever come out of here. I love this place and will give it my all, showing that I can be one of the greats here."

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (1)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes

Utah Utes wide receiver Jaylen Dixon receives the hand off from quarterback Tyler Hunley (1) in the second quarter as the Utes take on the California Bears at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Utah Utes unveil uniform combo for game three vs San Diego State

By Cole Bagley
USATSI_19023591
Football

Utah Utes remain at No. 2 in FanNation Pac-12 Power Rankings

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) runs with the ball after a catch in the third quarter against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Utah's receivers are keeping their heads down and working hard

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes running back Chris Curry (0) runs the ball against Oregon Ducks safety Daymon David (4) in the fourth quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Patience has been key for Utah running back Chris Curry

By Cole Bagley
USATSI_19021311
Podcasts

Utah's Jaylon Glover knows his time is coming after strong debut

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham looks on in the third quarter against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Kyle Whittingham addresses WR issues ahead of San Diego State

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes running back Jaylon Glover (1) runs the ball in to the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Top 5 Utah Utes Headlines: September 5 - 11

By FanNation AllUtes
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) is hit by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (33) during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Football

Devin Lloyd leads Jaguars defensively in loss to Commanders

By Cole Bagley