The top five defensive performances from the 2022 Utah Spring Football Game

As the University of Utah spring football camp came to a close with the annual spring football game, fans got their first opportunity to get a look at the 2022 roster. The game also provided players and coaches an opportunity to see the progress and development players have made over the last five weeks.

The following is a list of the top five performances from the 2022 spring game on the defensive side of the ball.

Defense

5. Andrew Mata'afa

Junior

Linebacker

Team Red

Ranking the defense provided a much more difficult challenge than the offense but the linebacker room demonstrated their talent and depth on Saturday which bodes well for the program. Beginning with Andrew Mata'afa, his experience was on full display in the spring game as he made excellent reads, demonstrated his physicality and was flying all over the field. For the day, Mata'afa finished with four tackles and a forced fumble at the goal line.

4. Lander Barton

Freshman

Linebacker

Team Red

Freshman linebacker Lander Barton made his Rice Eccles debut in the spring game and he did not disappoint. One of the major talking points of camp, Barton showed why he's been running with the one's already. Just like the great Devin Lloyd, Barton just has a nose for the football and puts himself in the position to make big plays. He also has no fear which he demonstrated for Team Red on multiple occasions as he attacked the trenches head on. Notably, Barton finished with five tackles, three of which were solo.

3. Kenzel Lawler

R-Freshman

Cornerback

Team White

For a secondary thats looking to reload after the departure of some notable starters, they may have found a hidden gem in Kenzel Lawler. Not only did he lock down his position but he had three tackles and an impressive interception against Ja'Quinden Jackson. On the pick, Lawler saw the pass the whole way as he remained with the receiver and simply waited for Jackson to make the pass before stepping into the lane. and running it back 14 yards.

2. Carson Tabaracci

Freshman

Linebacker

Team Red

Even though he primarily played as a running back in high school, Carson Tabaracci has acclimated to the linebacker position quickly and effectively. In the spring game, Tabaracci recorded a team-high six tackles, three of which were solo and included a tackle for loss. Alongside his teammate and close friend Lander Barton, the two could be an impenetrable duo early in their careers.

1. Cole Bishop

Sophomore

Safety

Team White

Cole Bishop was one of the most notable standouts from the 2021 campaign and is already showing signs that he's prepared to take his game to the next level. In addition to being mentioned by just about every coach during spring camp, Bishop showed his progression in the spring game, leading the contest with seven tackles and a pass break-up. What makes Bishop so special is his sixth sense for the football. He seems to always know where its headed and puts himself in position to either stop ball carriers on prevent plays from developing. He may only be a sophomore, but he plays well above his age.

