Skip to main content
The top three players in each position group: Quarterbacks, No. 2 Bryson Barnes

The top three players in each position group: Quarterbacks, No. 2 Bryson Barnes

With the 2022 football season around the corner, FanNation AllUtes breaks down the top three players in each position group.

Bryson Barnes, Utah — Jeffrey Bennett, FanNation AllUtes.

With the 2022 football season around the corner, FanNation AllUtes breaks down the top three players in each position group.

While the Utes will return one of the most talented and composed quarterbacks under center in 2022, the position group is perhaps the deepest its ever been with a diverse collection of skilled athletes.

With that being said, its important to note where each individual player ranks amongst the rest of the talent, and what their contributions may look like for the 2022 season.

After bursting onto the scene in Pasadena, Bryson Barnes had a phenomenal spring performance and was able to prove that the Rose Bowl wasn't just a spur of the moment thing, but that he can legitimately play at this level. While still in a dead-heat competition for QB2 with Ja'Quinden Jackson, Barnes illustrated that Utah's quarterback room is deep and he very well could be the successor of Cameron Rising whenever he departs.

While the Rose Bowl outcome was disappointing, there were a lot of positive takeaways from the game, which included Barnes late heroics after Rising went down with injury. Even though Barnes was just a freshman walk-on, he came in and orchestrated an impressive drive, going 57 yards on six plays in 2:28, which he capped off with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Kincaid for the game-tying touchdown.

It's not often that a backup quarterback comes into a game, especially the Rose Bowl for that matter, and drives the team down the field for a game-tying touchdown. But thats exactly what Barnes did, and during spring camp he demonstrated that it wasn't some sort of in the moment fluke.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Playing for Team White in the spring game, Barnes led the contest with 157 passing yards on 9-18 with two touchdowns, in addition to a game-high 47 yards on the ground. During his performance, he demonstrated a veteran-like demeanor with calmness and composure. Barnes simply makes the right plays at the right time and rarely takes dangerous risks.

Barnes also showed that he's got some decent wheels and a few moves as he ran 55 yards for a touchdown, even though it was eventually called back on a penalty.

In terms of his contributions for the 2022 campaign, its unlikely that he'll see much action as long as Rising remains healthy. However, while Barnes will resume a heated battle with fellow quarterback Ja'Quinden Jackson for QB2, he should secure the spot behind Rising as long as he can repeat what he did during the Rose Bowl and spring camp. With his elite composure, impressive game management, and ability to be a solid dual-threat, Barnes should be backing up Rising this season.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (1)

Utah Utes
Utah Utes

Screen Shot 2022-04-23 at 11.42.32 PM
Podcasts

Jaylon Glover believes Utah's running back group is 'one of the best in the nation' and will 'thrive' in 2022

By Cole Bagley22 hours ago
3J2A7643
Football

The top three players in each position group: Quarterbacks, No. 3 Ja'Quinden Jackson

By Cole BagleyJul 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-28 at 10.19.58 PM
Recruiting

Analyzing the Utes recruits: Four-star athlete Carlos Wilson

By Cole BagleyJul 10, 2022
USATSI_13539094
Football

Top 5 Utah Utes Headlines: July 4 - July 10

By FanNation AllUtesJul 10, 2022
E4VtLOmVIAEfve1
Recruiting

BREAKING: Four-star athlete Carlos Wilson commits to Utah

By Cole BagleyJul 8, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-07-08 at 11.17.38 AM
Recruiting

Analyzing the Utes recruits: Three-star cornerback CJ Blocker

By Cole BagleyJul 8, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-07 at 10.53.46 PM
Football

The top three players in each position group: Linebackers, No. 1 Karene Reid

By Cole BagleyJul 8, 2022
10435236
Recruiting

Analyzing the Utes recruits: Three-star defensive lineman Caleb Bryant

By Cole BagleyJul 7, 2022