The top three players in each position group: Quarterbacks, No. 2 Bryson Barnes

While the Utes will return one of the most talented and composed quarterbacks under center in 2022, the position group is perhaps the deepest its ever been with a diverse collection of skilled athletes.

With that being said, its important to note where each individual player ranks amongst the rest of the talent, and what their contributions may look like for the 2022 season.

After bursting onto the scene in Pasadena, Bryson Barnes had a phenomenal spring performance and was able to prove that the Rose Bowl wasn't just a spur of the moment thing, but that he can legitimately play at this level. While still in a dead-heat competition for QB2 with Ja'Quinden Jackson, Barnes illustrated that Utah's quarterback room is deep and he very well could be the successor of Cameron Rising whenever he departs.

While the Rose Bowl outcome was disappointing, there were a lot of positive takeaways from the game, which included Barnes late heroics after Rising went down with injury. Even though Barnes was just a freshman walk-on, he came in and orchestrated an impressive drive, going 57 yards on six plays in 2:28, which he capped off with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Kincaid for the game-tying touchdown.

It's not often that a backup quarterback comes into a game, especially the Rose Bowl for that matter, and drives the team down the field for a game-tying touchdown. But thats exactly what Barnes did, and during spring camp he demonstrated that it wasn't some sort of in the moment fluke.

Playing for Team White in the spring game, Barnes led the contest with 157 passing yards on 9-18 with two touchdowns, in addition to a game-high 47 yards on the ground. During his performance, he demonstrated a veteran-like demeanor with calmness and composure. Barnes simply makes the right plays at the right time and rarely takes dangerous risks.

Barnes also showed that he's got some decent wheels and a few moves as he ran 55 yards for a touchdown, even though it was eventually called back on a penalty.

In terms of his contributions for the 2022 campaign, its unlikely that he'll see much action as long as Rising remains healthy. However, while Barnes will resume a heated battle with fellow quarterback Ja'Quinden Jackson for QB2, he should secure the spot behind Rising as long as he can repeat what he did during the Rose Bowl and spring camp. With his elite composure, impressive game management, and ability to be a solid dual-threat, Barnes should be backing up Rising this season.

