The top three players in each position group: Running backs, No. 3 Micah Bernard

With the return of Tavion Thomas and Micah Bernard, and the addition of freshman Jaylon Glover, Utah's running back room is bursting at the seams with talent and should be one of the top groups in the nation.

With that being said, its important to note where each individual player ranks amongst the rest of the talent, and what their contributions may look like for the 2022 season.

While the depth chart only reads sophomore, Bernard is stepping into his fourth season with the program, making him the most tenured back in the room. During that time, Bernard has recorded 102 carries for 599 yards (5.87 average) and two touchdowns. He also added 30 catches for 276 yards (9.2 ypc) and two touchdowns.

As a running back, Bernard's greatest attributes are his versatility, elusiveness, ability to squeeze through tight gaps and sheer determination. Demonstrated in his performance against BYU, Bernard kept fighting all game long as he finished with a career-high 146 yards on 12 carries and a career-long 50 yard rush. Play after play, Bernard gave 110%, put his head down, slipped through any small opening and often required multiple defenders in order to be brought down.

Bernard also adds valuable as an option down field as he was often on the receiving end of a lot of bail out and dump off passes from Cameron Rising. He also had one of the most impressive touchdowns of the season on a diving catch in the corner of the end zone in the Rose Bowl.

Looking ahead to the 2022 season, while he's ranked No. 3, Bernard is by no means a weak link and presents a ton of value to a highly talented group. While Thomas should continue his duties as RB1, Glover had a remarkable spring camp and should be prepared to take on RB2 responsibilities fairly quickly, making Bernard the third option. This should present a similar role that Bernard saw last year and there's no doubt he'll be utilized in more passing plays in addition to his carries.

Between these highly talented backs, Utah's run game should yet again be a three-headed monster, and one that Bernard is primary contributor for with his versatility and experience.

