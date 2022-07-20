The top three players in each position group: Safety, No. 1 Cole Bishop

Following the 2021 season, Utah's safety position was in need of a reload after the departure of seniors Vonte Davis and Brandon McKinney. Looking to the transfer portal, the Utes were able to pick up some stellar athletes and deepen the position group ahead of the 2022 campaign.

With that being said, it's important to note where each individual player ranks amongst the rest of the talent, and what their contributions may look like for the 2022 season.

After a breakout season and one of the most impressive 2021 campaigns, freshman phenom Cole Bishop picked up right where he left off during spring camp and appears to be on track to take his game to the next level. Not only does Bishop appear poised to make an even greater impact on the defensive end, but he's ready to accept a leadership role despite his young age.

"He's everything you want," Defensive Coordinator Morgan Scalley said. "You can go in the safeties room right now and he's watching film. He eats, sleeps and breathes football. He's a great kid. He's a great leader. His best days are ahead of him."

In addition to being mentioned by just about every coach during spring camp, Bishop led the spring game with seven tackles and a pass break-up. What makes Bishop so special is his sixth sense for the football. He seems to always know where the ball is headed and puts himself in a position to either stop ball carriers or prevent plays from developing. He may only be a sophomore, but he plays well above his age.

While fans should expect a notable increase in terms of contributions this year, what may be even more valuable is Bishop fully embracing a leadership role amongst a young unit, in dire need of on-field authority and direction.

Not only did the Utes lose guys like Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell but there were some noteworthy losses to the secondary as well. Now, stepping into just his second year, Bishop has taken the next step to fill the shoes of his former teammates, demonstrated by his demeanor, comments and performance during spring camp.

Overall, Bishop is on track to become one of the Utes leading defenders in 2022. Looking back at last season, Bishop not only led all true-freshman with 54 tackles, but he also logged the sixth most tackles on the entire squad. If he can build on last seasons performance, especially with the opportunity to step in as a leader, he'll become one of those household names that Ute fans will remember for years to come.

