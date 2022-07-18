The top three players in each position group: Safety, No. 3 Clayton Isbell

Following the 2021 season, Utah's safety position was in need of a reload after the departure of seniors Vonte Davis and Brandon McKinney. Looking to the transfer portal, the Utes were able to pick up some stellar athletes and deepen the position group ahead of the 2022 campaign.

With that being said, its important to note where each individual player ranks amongst the rest of the talent, and what their contributions may look like for the 2022 season.

On March 27, Utah secured a transfer commitment from Illinois State Safety Clayton Isbell.

During his three seasons at Illinois State, Isbell recorded 101 total tackles, 64 of which were solo. He also added five tackles for loss and created six turnovers, five of which were interceptions.

At 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, Isbell has superior length and an elite frame which he utilizes to lockdown the secondary. While his listed weight may appear to be somewhat of a concern, Isbell is incredibly light on his feet and possesses the agility in order to stay right with receivers. He also has really good vision and consistently puts himself in the position to make plays and break up passes. Additionally, with his size, Isbell is a punishing tackler in the open field and is a formidable last line of defense as he effectively wraps up ball carriers.

Looking ahead to the 2022 season, Isbell should be presented with an opportunity to come in and make an impact early on. While Cole Bishop and RJ Hubert led the group during the spring and are projected to start, Isbell will now have an opportunity to prove himself during fall camp and should see a good amount of reps during the season.

For a secondary that was greatly depleted late in the season last year, Isbell adds some much needed depth and experience that will greatly lift the room. Additionally, depending on how things develop and if the Utes experience any injuries, Isbell appears to have the necessary talent in order to be a primary contributor.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes