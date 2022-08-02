Skip to main content
The top three players in each position group: Tight End, No. 1 Dalton Kincaid

Dalton Kincaid, Utah — Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

With the 2022 football season around the corner, FanNation AllUtes breaks down the top three players in each position group.
After a remarkable 2021 campaign and one of the most productive seasons in program history, the tight end group is looking just as good, if not better for 2022. With the return of both Dalton Kincaid and Brant Kuithe to the room, in addition to some stellar depth, the tight ends will continue to be lethal weapons for Utah's offense.

With that being said, it's important to note where each individual player ranks amongst the rest of the talent, and what their contributions may look like for the 2022 season.

When Dalton Kincaid announced he'd be returning for the 2022 season, the Utes received a significant boost in their pursuit of a second Pac-12 Championship. As the 2021 receiving touchdown leader, Kincaid will continue to be a high-volume and valuable weapon in Cameron Rising's arsenal in 2022.

In addition to leading the team with eight receiving touchdowns last season, Kincaid also finished third in total yards (510 yards) but with 16 less receptions than Britain Covey in second (514 yards) and 14 less than Brant Kuithe who was first (611 yards)

What makes Kincaid so special and helps him to top the tight end list is his consistency, efficiency, elite catch radius, and dependability in the red-zone. Time and again, Kincaid not only proved himself to be Rising's favorite end zone target, but he was also able to shine in all the biggest games Utah played in last year with touchdowns against USC, Oregon and Ohio State.

Looking ahead to 2022, Kincaid's production at a minimum will be similar to last season with an opportunity to surpass what he did in 2021. With how reliable and efficient he proved to be last year, and the questions surrounding the receiving group and how they'll look to contribute outside of Devaughn Vele and Solomon Enis, Kincaid could be utilized even more and find himself between 600-800 yards with 10+ touchdowns.

