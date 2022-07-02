The top three players in each position group: Wide Receivers, No. 2 Solomon Enis

Even though the Utes wide receiving room lost some significant talent after last season, the group as a whole is eager to prove themselves and still have some serious playmakers who can make a difference for the offense.

With that being said, its important to note where each individual player ranks amongst the rest of the talent, and what their contributions may look like for the 2022 season.

In what will be his final season with the program, senior wide receiver Solomon Enis understands what is at stake and is ready to make the most of the opportunity. After a season where the talented receiver was underutilized and logged just 22 receptions for 248 yards and a touchdown, the time is now for Enis to show what he can really do.

A fan-favorite, Enis is a remarkable leader who is ready to guide the roster by both word and deed. At 6-foot-3, 208 pounds, Enis has great size and the athleticism in order to be a big playmaker. He's also proven to have dependable hands, aggressively battle in one-on-one situations and will willingly block during run plays.

Enis is going to be a different beast in 2022. He knows exactly what is at stake and has vowed to make a difference as an individual and a position group. In a recent episode of 4th and 17, the Devaughn Vele Podcast, Enis commented on what he and the receivers need to do in order to prove themselves and make a significant impact during the season.

"I have high hopes for our group and this team...I think that's what is gonna carry us day in and day out. We have a lot to prove...I want to be involved, I don't just want to be involved in something...I know we can add value to the team..we can't have those bad days, we gotta stay consistent...if we want to make that push to that playoff, we've got to get our receivers up and going and that's what we're gonna do. I stamp that right now. We're gonna be ready to go," Enis said.

Alongside Vele, Enis is a talented and experienced receiver who is prepared to do whatever it takes in order to contribute and help the team win. As the most experienced guy in the room, Enis will be a primary contributor and should orchestrate his most productive season as a Ute.

