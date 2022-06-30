The top three players in each position group: Wide Receivers, No. 3 Makai Cope

Even though the Utes wide receiving room lost some significant talent after last season, the group as a whole is eager to prove themselves and still have some serious playmakers who can make a difference for the offense.

With that being said, its important to note where each individual player ranks amongst the rest of the talent, and what their contributions may look like for the 2022 season.

Stepping into his second season with the program, Cope had a tremendous spring camp and demonstrated what he's capable of. While guys like Devaughn Vele and Solomon Enis are projected to lead the room, Cope very well could be a significant contributor after what he illustrated during camp, especially in the spring game.

For the day, Cope finished with three catches for 42 yards and a touchdown. He also arguably had the play of the game with his magnificent one-handed snag early in the contest. On the very first drive for Team White, Cameron Rising slightly overthrew Cope near the 10 yard line but that was no problem. Creating the separation he needed, Cope then elevated and secured an impressive one-handed catch which left the crowd in awe.

In addition to his athletic display, Cope appears to be a proficient route runner with good hands and an ability to create separation. While he won't lead the room by any means, the door is currently open to step in as WR3 and he's more than cut out for the job, especially if he continues to make big plays.

If he can build on his spring performance, Cope could really help the offense this fall and might even be on the verge of a breakout campaign in 2022.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes