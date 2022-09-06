The Utah Utes need to utilize their receivers more moving forward

While the Utes have moved on from their week one loss to the Florida Gators and are primarily focused on their home opener against SUU on Saturday, there are still a few things they can try to improve from Gainesville. One specific area that needs to see a significant amount of improvement is the involvement of the wide receivers in the passing game, something that was practically non-existent against Florida.

Looking back at Saturday's loss, the wide receivers were given very few opportunities to contribute to the offensive production. Between Devaughn Vele, Solomon Enis and Money Parks, the three receivers had a combined six receptions for 51 yards. Meanwhile, between tight ends Brant Kuithe and Dalton Kincaid, those two combined for 134 yards on 11 receptions and a touchdown.

By no means is it bad to see the tight ends flourish, but when the majority of the plays are centered around that, it begins to become predictable and negatively impacts the offense.

For instance, when you watch the interception Rising threw (skip to 8:52) on the Utes final drive, Florida knew what was coming. They committed five defenders to that side of the field and rightly so. Both of Utah's tight ends were over there, Kuithe was the favorite target all night long, and Rising had already thrown a touchdown to him earlier in the game. So of course Florida is going to stack that side. But Utah could've used this to their advantage.

Why not use the tight ends as decoys and plan to go to Enis in that situation? Make Florida think you are going to the tight ends, pump fake, and then find a wide open Enis in the back of the end zone?

Obviously this is a lot easier said than done, especially after the fact, but the wide receivers were so underutilized in Gainesville. Why is it that the most talked about player from spring (Vele) and fall (Parks) were not more heavily relied on? Same with Enis. These are three great receivers that have been talked up a lot but then just weren't utilized.

Money Parks, Utah Utes Fall Camp. Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

Overall, Utah's offense needs to use the receivers more going forward. Not only to get them involved but to diversify the offense. They're way too many weapons out there for one guy to have 9 receptions for 100+ yards. While thats great for him individually, they need to spread the ball more to keep defenses on their toes at all times. If they can effectively involve everyone, Utah will be nearly impossible to stop and put themselves in a position to win a lot of ball games.

