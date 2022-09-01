The Utah Utes offensive line feels prepared for Florida

Just a little more than 48 hours remain from the Utah-Florida kickoff, and for the most part, all the preparations have been completed ahead of this highly anticipated matchup. While the No. 7 Utes are favored to emerge from the Swamp with a highly coveted victory, it will require everything they have in order to do so, especially from the offensive line.

Looking back at last season, Utah had a rough start to the 2021 campaign, which stemmed from a lack of chemistry and a plethora of miscommunications on the O-line. Now heading into the 2022 season with Gainesville first on the list, the offensive line has been busy preparing to avoid any mistakes in a relentless environment in the Swamp.

Florida Gators fans gesture and yell on third down during a football game against Samford University, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville Fla. Nov. 13, 2021. The Gainesville Sun-USA TODAY NETWORK.

"There's definitely going to be some type of adversity. If there's crowd noise, if there's miscommunication on the offensive line, but It's something that we've been preparing for all fall camp, all week, its something that we're going to be ready for and just keep working on," offensive lineman Braeden Daniels said.

As part of those preparations, the coaching staff was committed to having the O-line configured early on in fall camp in order to begin developing that chemistry and trust as soon as possible. According to Daniels, that has helped them to feel more prepared and confident.

Offensive Line, Utah Utes Fall Camp. Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

"The offensive line is all about building chemistry," Daniels said. "It should be five guys all on the same page, all thinking the same thing. I think having the offensive line thats already built, we have that chemistry and we can work together, that's going to help us."

While it's no secret, the offensive line dictates the majority of the success that the offense can have on the field. Protection for the backs is absolutely key and against a talented defensive line, Daniels and the Utes will certainly have their hands full.

However, with that being said, Daniels understands the task that lies ahead and claims that the group as a whole is ready for whatever the Gators throw at them.

"This is a game thats fought in the trenches and it starts in the trenches," Daniels added. "I think that we've been working out here each and every day and we are going to make sure that we are prepared, that we are physical and come game time, it's on us. All five of us O-block members, we've got to be ready to go and come out physical."

A lot is riding on Utah's O-line to be ready from the first snap. If they can be in sync and protect both Cameron Rising and the running backs, Utah's offense will be set loose and the Gators will have a tough time keeping up.

So what's Daniels message to the rest of the line? It's simple, "Come ready to go. We need to start from the jump."

