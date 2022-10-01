Top performers from the Utah Utes 42-16 victory over the Beavers

Skip to main content
Despite a close first half, several Utes really stood out in a dominant victory over the Oregon State Beavers.

Despite a closely contested first half between the Utes and Beavers, Utah pulled away in the second half en route to a dominant 42-16 victory over Oregon State. 

Led primarily by their defense, the Utes forced a plethora of turnovers and avenged last seasons disappointing loss in Corvallis. 

5. Devaughn Vele 

Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) reaches out to score a touchdown in the third quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

In absence of Brant Kuithe, wide receiver Devaughn Vele answered the call and led the Utes in terms of receiving yards against Oregon State. He also recorded his third receiving touchdown of the year as he simply would not be denied and dragged two defenders into the end zone with him. 

Vele is hot right now and theres a lot of football left to be played.

4. RJ Hubert

RJ Huberts incredible comeback season continues as the veteran safety not only led the team in tackles with 12, but he also intercepted the Beavers in the end zone at a key point in the game.

"I think it was just guts...we found our toughness and once you get in the red zone it's like, alright they're close and they could get points but lets minimize that. This team has guts, passion, they're tough, and I love these guys," Hubert said.

With the interception, Hubert now has two picks on the year in addition to a fumble recovery.

3. Mohamoud Diabate

Making his return to the lineup after missing the last few games with a leg injury, linebacker Mohamoud Diabate couldn't be contained and was in the Oregon State backfield all afternoon. 

For the day, Diabate finished with six total tackles, four of which were tackles for loss.

2. Jaylen Dixon

Utah Utes wide receiver Jaylen Dixon (25) catches a touchdown pass against Oregon State Beavers linebacker Cade Brownholtz (29) in the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

For the first time in his career, wide receiver Jaylen Dixon recorded two touchdowns in a game.

The first, an incredible diving touchdown to give the Utes an early lead. The second, a vintage sweep for Dixon and a late touchdown that put the game out of reach for the Beavers. 

It's good to have you back Dixon, keep going.

1. Clark Phillips III

Three interceptions and a pick-six in one game? Y'all already knew who was going to be our top performer and its Clark Phillips III by a landslide. 

No matter what the offense threw at him, Phillips knew exactly what to expect and put himself in a position to make plays.

"He's got exceptional quickness and speed," Kyle Whittingham said. "He's built well and he's physical when he needs to be. But speed and quickness is his big thing. Along with film study. There's nobody that studies more film than Clark and that leads to big plays."

Along with Kyle Whittingham, the results speak for themselves. Phillips is an elite defender and will be playing on Sundays real soon.

