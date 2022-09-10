Top Performers from the Utah Utes 73-7 victory over SUU

In their season opener at Rice Eccles Stadium, the Utah Utes were relentless in what turned out to be a 73-7 victory against SUU.

While there was plenty of love to go around, the following are the top five performances from Utah's first win of the 2022 season.

5. Junior Tafuna

In addition to three total tackles, one of which was a tackle for loss, Junior Tafuna recorded a masterful interception against the Thunderbirds.

After it was originally tipped and appeared to be out of reach, Tafuna hustled to the ball and made an incredibly athletic play to secure the interception.

4. RJ Hubert

Another solid outing for RJ Hubert, the senior safety kept Utah's 19 year pick-six streak alive with a house call early in the second half.

After dealing with some difficult injuries that kept him sidelined for a long time, the 2022 season is proving to be a comeback year for the senior.

3. Dalton Kincaid

Despite not having a single catch in the second half against SUU, Dalton Kincaid led all receivers with 107 yards and two touchdowns. While last week it was the Brant Kuithe show, this week it was all Kincaid who demonstrated just how deadly Utah's tight end room is.

2. Jaylon Glover

Utah Utes running back Jaylon Glover (1) runs the ball in to the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

In his Utah debut, freshman running back Jaylon Glover was simply unstoppable. Not only did he record his first ever touchdown in a crimson uniform, but he also found the end zone again on a 29 yard run.

With his athleticism, the ability to change direction on a dime, and how explosive he is, the future is bright for Glover.

1. Cameron Rising

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) tucks in behind Utah Utes offensive lineman Paul Maile (54) in the first half against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports.

When you throw for 254 yards and three touchdowns in one half of play, it's going to be hard for anybody else to top it.

Simply put, Cameron Rising had himself a day and Utah just might have scored 100 had he remained in the game.

