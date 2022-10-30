Top performers from the Utes 21-17 victory over Washington State

While many were expecting the Utes to be without Tavion Thomas and Micah Bernard against Washington State, star QB Cameron Rising was also sidelined against the Cougars which forced Utah to rely on their depth.

Luckily, talent runs deep on Utah's roster and several players stepped up to help the Utes walk away from Pullman with a victory.

5. Sione Vaki

Making his first start for the Utes, freshman safety Sione Vaki was more than up for the challenge as he led the team in both total (9) and solo (5) tackles.

Vaki is the next great defender for this Utah defense and is a name that fans need to familiarize themselves with. All game long he consistently put himself in a position to make plays and drop ball carriers.

Keep and eye on Vaki. This won't be the last time he leads the defense, especially as he continues to gain experience and develop his skills.

4. Ja'Quinden Jackson

Not only was Utah's offense without Tavion Thomas on Thursday night, but Micah Bernard was also sidelined which meant Jaylon Glover and Ja'Quinden Jackson would be responsible for carrying Utah's run game.

In addition to a touchdown and 43 yards on 10 carries, Jackson helped move the chains and showed he can be a punishing ball carrier on several occasions.

The move to running back has certainly been an intriguing adjustment and you can't help but love the potential he's demonstrated. Whether or not Jackson remains at that position moving forward won't be determined till after the season, but to be honest, I kind of hope he does.

3. Jaylon Glover

Utah Utes running back Jaylon Glover (1) carries the ball against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. James Snook-USA TODAY Sports.

Just like Jackson, Jaylon Glover's name was called on Thursday night and he did not hesitate or disappoint as he received a majority of the touches from the backfield.

On 20 attempts, the talented freshman posted 76 yards and a critical touchdown to give Utah the lead.

Similarly to Bryson Barnes who stepped in for Cameron Rising, Glover was also asked to fulfill the starting role despite being young and fairly inexperienced. However, on every single down, Glover ran with power, purpose and refused to back down. He also had several key plays, including a 21 yard rush and a third down reception which eventually led to a score after securing the first down.

With a little more time and development, Glover will be a relentless and explosive ball carrier for Utah.

2. Dalton Kincaid

Before sustaining an injury in the third quarter that would force him to leave the game, Dalton Kincaid was the primary target for Bryson Barnes and helped carry the offense.

For the night, Kincaid had 56 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions. He also willingly sacrificed his body and left it all on the field as you could tell he was in severe pain after catching the games winning touchdown pass.

Hopefully, Monday will offer some much needed clarity on what Kincaid's injury is and whether or not he'll be returning to the field soon for Utah.

It's also important to note that the Utes have a few extra days before their next game and the schedule does lighten up for the next two weeks. While it's never ideal to be without your stars, Utah should manage even if he needs a bit more time.

1. Bryson Barnes

Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) moves the ball against Washington State Cougars defensive back Chau Smith-Wade (6) and defensive back Armani Marsh (8) in the second half at Gesa Field at Mart. James Snook-USA TODAY Sports.

Bryson Barnes composure remains undefeated as he not only had to replace Cameron Rising on the road, but he was only notified of the situation about 30 minutes before kick-off.

To step in with zero warning, a lack of preparation, without your starting running back to rely on and perform the way Barnes did is incredible. In addition to managing the offense and leading them to a must-win, Barnes also went 17-27 for 175 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions.

What more can you ask for from your backup? Proficiency? Three scoring drives? Confidence? Composure? A road win?

Simply put, Barnes is better than most fans understand and everyone needs to start respecting his name.

