Underrated Utah prospects who could sneak into the NFL draft

By this point in the draft cycle, a good amount of NFL fans have some sort of idea about the top prospects in the 2026 class.

Those who follow the teams picking in the top 10 certainly have some understanding of the players likely to be picked in that range, which means plenty of fans have heard Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano's name over the past few weeks. In fact, most are probably familiar with both Fano and his O-line mate, Caleb Lomu, who's also a projected first-round pick according to most draft analysts.

After about the third round range, where Utes tight end Dallen Bentley could certainly land, it becomes more of a guessing game for fans still following draft day coverage. With all the household names off the board, projecting which prospects get picked becomes extremely more difficult.

That said, let's take a look at three Utah prospects who might not get the draft buzz some of their former teammates are getting, but could still end up hearing their name get called during this month's draft (April 23-25).

Lander Barton

Utah linebacker Lander Barton. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lander Barton, who started 24 games over his final two seasons at linebacker, is the most likely on this list to receive a phone call from a team during draft weekend.

After recording 55 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, plus 1.5 sacks, an interception and pass break-up in the 2025 campaign, Barton was invited to the prestigious college football all-star game, the East-West Shrine Bowl, and got more face time with scouts and general managers during the NFL scouting combine and Utah's pro day.

He might not have had much draft buzz surrounding him going into his senior year, though his productivity on the field plus the added exposure to NFL personnel over the last few months might help get Barton — the younger brother of Tennessee Titans linebacker Cody Barton and Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jackson Barton — drafted in the fifth to seven round range.

Jaren Kump

Utah Utes quarterback Byrd Ficklin (15) under center offensive lineman Jaren Kump (68). | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Jaren Kump's name isn't one commonly found across the many mock drafts on the internet, though the position flexibility the Riverton, Utah, native possesses could intrigue a team enough to select him in the final rounds of the draft.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Kump not only has the size to play multiple spots along the O-line, but the experience as well. In addition to the two seasons he spent as the Utes' starting center, Kump's got 12 combined starts at right tackle (seven), left tackle (three), right guard (one) and left guard (one) under his belt from his college days. He's also earned a reputation for his academic and leadership skills as a two-time team captain and William V. Campbell Trophy semifinalist.

Kump might not come across as one of the most athletic lineman in the class, but his efficiency this (allowed 0 sacks in over 350 pass blocking opportunities) and role as anchor of one of the sport's best O-lines this past season could get Kump a call during draft weekend.

Tanoa Togiai

Utah Utes head coach Morgan Scalley is doused by offensive lineman Tanoa Togiai (73) in the fourth quarter of a victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Las Vegas Bowl. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It's probably not talked about as much as it should be, but Tanoa Togiai is quietly one of the most athletic offensive lineman in the 2026 draft class.

According to the Relative Athletic Score website , which uses a metric that gauges a player's athletic abilities relative to their position, Togiai's score of 9.55 out of 10 ranks No. 11 among all 2026 offensive guards. Notably, Florida's Jake Slaughter (9.97), Texas A&M's Chase Bisontis (9.85), Kentucky's Jalen Farmer (9.83) and Iowa's Logan Jones (9.63) are the only interior offensive lineman (including centers) Tankathon lists in its top 140 projected draft picks with a relative athletic score higher than Togiai's.

Already boasting favorable size to be an NFL guard, Togiai has also demonstrated great strength (29 bench press reps during his pro day), explosion (broad jump was over 9 feet long) and good speed (10-yard split was 1.75 seconds). Not to mention, his play on the field backs up his test results. Togiai didn't allow a single sack in nearly 400 pass blocking opportunities this past season.

That all said, it wouldn't be surprising to see a team use a late-round pick on Togiai.