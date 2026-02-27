Fernando Mendoza Says He Had a 'Very Special' Phone Conversation With Tom Brady

Former Hoosiers quarterback and Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza grabbed the mic at the NFL scouting combine on Friday, at which point he detailed his formal meeting with the Raiders and his "very special" interaction with team minority owner Tom Brady.

The Raiders, expected to take Mendoza with the No. 1 pick, linked up with the prospect in Indianapolis earlier this week. The quarterback said he spoke briefly with Brady on the phone during the tête-à-tête.

"I mean, who hasn't admired Tom Brady?" Mendoza, who will not throw at the combine, said. "That opportunity would be fantastic. Tom Brady, I believe, was the greatest quarterback of all time by a wide margin, and to be able to have the opportunity to be mentored by him, it would mean so much. And especially to learn, and I'm all about learning. So from day one, I got to learn a lot. It's going to be a long journey. And to potentially have a mentor like that, it'd be pretty impressive and pretty meaningful."

Las Vegas had Tom Brady on the phone when Fernando Mendoza walked in for his formal interview with team.



"That was very special to me."



Mendoza eager for face-to-face meeting down the line. pic.twitter.com/Pl9YV5eLjF — Michael Niziolek (@michaelniziolek) February 27, 2026

As for the interview itself, Mendoza said the conversation he had with the team was "fantastic."

"The coaching staff was in there. We went over some of my previous plays, drew some plays on the board," he shared.

The affable QB also added that he hopes to meet Brady in person should he be drafted by Vegas in April ... although he's not assuming that that will happen.

"Well, the pick has not been selected yet," he said. "Whatever team drafts me, I'm extremely grateful. Whether it's the No. 1 pick or the last pick in the draft, I'd be blessed and honored to be drafted by any team and give them my all."

Mendoza led the Hoosiers to an undefeated season and a national championship last year in one of the most incredible comeback stories of all time. It would be quite poetic—and quite revolutionary—if he could do the same thing in Vegas, ad we'll soon find out whether the Raiders' top brass think the same.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated