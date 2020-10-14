A huge decision is coming to the Utah football program on Thursday when three-star tight end prospect Isaac Vaha is set to announce his college decision.

The Utes recently lost out on three-star athlete Jeffrey Bassa, who announced his verbal commit to the University of Oregon. Bassa is the third top-10 commit from the state of Utah to announce his commitment to the Ducks, and Vaha could potentially be the fourth.

He recently dropped a top-7 back in July, which featured in-state schools Utah and BYU, Pac-12 program UCLA, Arizona State, Washington and Oregon and outlier Penn State.

The 6-foot-7, 230-pound to-be senior out of Pleasant Grove High School has been dominating his competition for years, and after finally growing into his body is seen as a national prospect on the football field.

He currently holds 19 offers, 15 of which have come from Power 5 conferences, including 9 of the 12 programs in the Pac-12 conference.

ISAAC VAHA

*3-star, Athlete

*6-foot-7, 230-pounds

*Pleasant Grove High School — Pleasant Grove, UT

If anybody wants to talk about a player with potential, Vaha is a guy whose name has not only be mentioned, but talked about.

Blessed with incredible size, athleticism and grace, Vaha hasn't even begun to realize his potential in football considering he's been a basketball player for so long. He's extremely raw to the game of football but he's a natural born athlete and has proven to be a quick learner.

His basketball background makes Vaha and immediate redzone threat on the gridiron, and with more technique, experience and refining of the game, could make him thrive on the football field for the Utes.

Offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig has been reinenting the tight end position in Utah's offense, as evidenced by the emergence of Brant Kuithe last season.

There is also the possibility Vaha tries to dual-sport in both football and basketball.

As of right now, he is much more comfortable on the basketball court and shows good touch, strength and athleticism as a forward. If he was to focus solely on basketball, there's no doubt that he could play at the Power 5 level.

What Vaha ends up doing college is up for grabs, but my guess is that the school that's willing to give him a chance to shine on the field and the hardwood will better their chances at landing him.

Utah added one tight end in the 2020 recruiting class with 3* Connor O'Toole, so potential early playing time is there. But Vaha is seen as a project and could really take off as a junior and senior once he defines his abilities more.

