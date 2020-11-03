Utah Adds Commitment From 3-Star DB Elisha Lloyd

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc in the world of college football, Kyle Whittingham and the University of Utah continue to stay hot on the recruiting trail

Elisha Lloyd, who has traded one Pac-12 school for another, is proof of that

After announcing his decommitment from Washington State one week ago, Lloyd took to Twitter late Monday night to announce his commitment to Utah.

Once again, this another one of those 'diamond in the rough' finds by Whittingham and his staff — and picking him off from another Pac-12 school is just double the win. Even after Lloyd (5-foot-10, 175 pounds) committed to the Cougars, Coach Shah and Utah stayed hard after him and it proved to be the difference.

"I'm really excited about my decision," Lloyd told 247sports. "I committed pretty early in the process and once I took a step back and really evaluated all my options, Utah was the best place for me.

"Utah stayed in contact with me the whole time and I really feel like it's the best all around fit for me. Utah has had so much success in developing their players and especially defensive backs over the years. That's a big thing for me, I wanted to pick a school that I thought would give me the best shot to make the League (NFL) and Utah can definitely do that so I'm really excited."

Lloyd, who hails from Mission Hills HS from San Marcos, CA, possesses blazing speed (might be the fastest player on the West Coast) and solid technique. Is athleticism is off the charts as it helps him do a phenomenal job of staying patient in coverage, knowing he can because he has the speed to make up for it.

When you combine everything that Lloyd already possesses with Utah's player-development and there's no reason to believe that he won't turn into a high-level player with the Utes.

Lloyd is now the 15th commit of Utah's 2021 recruiting class, vaulting the program to No. 6 in the Pac-12 and No. 43 in the nation. According to 247sports, their average rating per recruit sits at .8660, which is higher than last year's incredible class of .8652.

He is the third defensive back commit for the Utes, joining safety three-star safeties Darrien Stewart and Cole Bishop — as well as being the ninth defensive commit of the class. He's also the third recruit to commit to Utah since Halloween, joining Bishop and offensive tackle Zereoue Williams

