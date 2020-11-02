Utah Adds Commitment From 3-Star OT Zereoue Williams

The rich just keep getting richer.

Long known for having massive amounts of success in the trenches, Utah went out and secured the commitment from one of the fastest-rising prospects on the west coast in offensive tackle Zereoue Williams.

Rated a 3-star offensive tackle, the senior from Mountain Pointe High School in Phoenix, Arizona only recently saw his recruitment pickup when Arizona began the high school season this fall. He was up to nine Power-5 offers when he committed to the Utes on Monday morning, including offers from Florida State, Tennessee, Arizona State and Oregon State.

Williams originally gave up the sport of football to focus on basketball, where the 6-foot-8, 250 pounder had received an offer from Tubby Smith at High Point University. But he elected to focus on football again with hopes of playing with his brother at Northern Arizona.

While the sentiment was incredible, the reality of the situation did not last long.

It began apparent that Williams was significantly talented enough to play at the Power-5 level. And so without ever playing a single snap at the Varsity level, Florida State and Utah came calling immediately with scholarship offers before Mountain pointe began its season on October 2.

Years spent on the hardwood have in fact made Williams stand out on the football field as an offensive tackle who possesses incredible athleticism. His footwork is some of the best in the class, and his strength and reach can't be taught.

Entering the Utah program, Williams will be considered a massive project. But once he dedicates himself to the intricacies of the position and refines his technique, he's a quintessential Kyle Whittingham recruit who could become an elite blocker and tackle at the college level.

The Utes continue to climb the Pac-12 recruiting rankings, and when combining Williams commitment with that of three-star safety Cole Bishop from this past week, Utah is up to conference's No. 6 class and No. 46 in the nation.

Williams is Utah's 14th commit of the class, and the sixth offensive player. He joins OG Koli Faaiu as the only offensive line prospects of the clsass thus far.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka