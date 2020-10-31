Utah Adds Commitment From 3-Star Safety Cole Bishop

Cole Bishop is heading to the Pac-12.

After decommiting from Duke in mid-October, the three-star safety out of Georgia has announced his commitment to Utah.

Words can barely express how nice of a pickup this is for Utah.

Bishop is more than an intriguing prospect, he possesses the potential to be a star at the next level based on his size, athleticism and approach to the game. He's physical enough at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds to play down in the box as a run-supporting safety — but also athletic enough to defend in space and coverage.

Most impressive by Utah is they it got Bishop to commit to Utah without ever visiting the campus. His trust in defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley and Utah's recent track record of sending defensive backs to the NFL was more than enough.

Also, Utah is one of the top programs in the nation at producing NFL talent who were ranked three stars in high school, finding diamonds in the rough. That's very intriguing for a player like Bishop who, as a two-way athlete in high school, will only thrive one he dedicates himself to the safety spot.

Bishop is the 13th commit of the 2021 class for the Utes, who jumped a spot and now sit at No. 7 in the conference and No. 50 in the nation. He is the second defensive back for the Utes, joining safety three-star Darrien Stewart, and the eighth defensive commit for Utah.

Cole Bishop — Starr's Mill High School, Fayetteville, GA

Here's a complete breakdown by SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia regarding what Bishop can do at the next level...

Prospect: LB Cole Bishop

Projected Position: Linebacker/Safety

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-feet-3, 200-pounds

School: Fayetteville (Ga.) Starr’s Mill

Committed: Utah

Frame: Lean lower body. Similar upper body. Could weigh 225-pounds.

Athleticism: Shifts his weight to change direction quite well. Bishop’s initial first step is very good. Great hands. Bends well. Good open-field speed. Solid power but needs to bulk up for his future position as a college linebacker.

Instincts: Just finds the football; Bishop is the player that’s on the bottom of the pile with the football. Jukes blockers to get past them without contact. Takes away the outside edge and forces plays inside.

Polish: Bishop shifts from a backpedal to moving forward with ease. Quick change of direction skills that Bishop transitions to hitting power. Bishop's ability to funnel running plays towards the inside and his teammates is textbook.

Bottom Line: Bishop will make a smooth transition to a college linebacker. Long frame. Takes good angles. Very quick and smooth when backpedaling, plus he can shift his weight forward again quickly. Will be a 225-pound linebacker that can cover in space.

