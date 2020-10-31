SI.com
AllUtes
HomeOther SportsBasketballFootball
Search

Utah Adds Commitment From 3-Star Safety Cole Bishop

Ryan Kostecka

Cole Bishop is heading to the Pac-12.

After decommiting from Duke in mid-October, the three-star safety out of Georgia has announced his commitment to Utah.

Words can barely express how nice of a pickup this is for Utah. 

Bishop is more than an intriguing prospect, he possesses the potential to be a star at the next level based on his size, athleticism and approach to the game. He's physical enough at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds to play down in the box as a run-supporting safety — but also athletic enough to defend in space and coverage.

Most impressive by Utah is they it got Bishop to commit to Utah without ever visiting the campus. His trust in defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley and Utah's recent track record of sending defensive backs to the NFL was more than enough.

ElsEm70U0AAauk7

Also, Utah is one of the top programs in the nation at producing NFL talent who were ranked three stars in high school, finding diamonds in the rough. That's very intriguing for a player like Bishop who, as a two-way athlete in high school, will only thrive one he dedicates himself to the safety spot.

EkyiJUwUUAM9ROb

Bishop is the 13th commit of the 2021 class for the Utes, who jumped a spot and now sit at No. 7 in the conference and No. 50 in the nation. He is the second defensive back for the Utes, joining safety three-star Darrien Stewart, and the eighth defensive commit for Utah.

9679252
Cole Bishop — Starr's Mill High School, Fayetteville, GA

Here's a complete breakdown by SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia regarding what Bishop can do at the next level...

Prospect: LB Cole Bishop
Projected Position: Linebacker/Safety
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-feet-3, 200-pounds
School: Fayetteville (Ga.) Starr’s Mill
Committed: Utah

Frame: Lean lower body. Similar upper body. Could weigh 225-pounds.

Athleticism: Shifts his weight to change direction quite well. Bishop’s initial first step is very good. Great hands. Bends well. Good open-field speed. Solid power but needs to bulk up for his future position as a college linebacker.

Instincts: Just finds the football; Bishop is the player that’s on the bottom of the pile with the football. Jukes blockers to get past them without contact. Takes away the outside edge and forces plays inside.

Polish: Bishop shifts from a backpedal to moving forward with ease. Quick change of direction skills that Bishop transitions to hitting power. Bishop's ability to funnel running plays towards the inside and his teammates is textbook.

Bottom Line: Bishop will make a smooth transition to a college linebacker. Long frame. Takes good angles. Very quick and smooth when backpedaling, plus he can shift his weight forward again quickly. Will be a 225-pound linebacker that can cover in space.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Reports: Utah MBB NOT Heading To South Dakota For Season Opener

According to reports that broke Friday night, the Utah men's basketball team has withdrawn from the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in South Dakota to begin the season

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 Preview: Arizona State Sun Devils

Entering year three under head coach Herm Edwards and armed with arguably the best quarterback in the Pac-12, is this the year the Sun Devils break through to the upper echelon of the conference?

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 Preview: UCLA Bruins

Entering Chip Kelly's third season and there's finally reason for optimism atop Westwood Hills. The Bruins return a majority of the offense and some playmakers on defense, but is it enough to crack the top-3?

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 Preview: Colorado Buffaloes

After losing its top three offensive players and getting a new coach, then combining it with a shortened offseason and its no reason why Colorado is expected to be the Pac-12 bottom dwellers

Ryan Kostecka

How Did #ProUtes Fare In Week 7 Of The NFL Season?

While Jaylon Johnson continues to shine on the field and make his case for Rookie Defensive Player of Year, Terrell Burgess saw his promising season come to an end following a broken ankle

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 Preview: Arizona Wildcats

Still searching for an identity and with head coach Kevin Sumlin on the hot seat, Arizona's brutal three-game stretch to begin the season is what will ultimately determine how the Wildcats move forward

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 Releases MBB Schedule; Utah Begins At Home Against Washington

With the Pac-12 expanding to a 20-game schedule for the upcoming 2020-21 season, Utah will begin conference play in a battle of darkhorses at home on Dec. 3 when it hosts Washington

Ryan Kostecka

Reports: Local Athlete Siaki Ika Entering Transfer Portal From LSU

According to reports, former East High School star Siaki Ika is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal after leaving LSU. This could be huge for Utah as the Utes were one of his finalists last season

Ryan Kostecka

Former Utah Star Bradlee Anae To Benefit From Everson Griffin Trade

It's been a rough start to his NFL career for Bradlee Anae, who was inactive for the first time last week. But the Dallas Cowboys traded away defensive end Everson Griffen on Tuesday, opening up a spot for Anae

Ryan Kostecka

Reports: Broken Ankle Ends Terrell Burgess's Rookie Season

According to Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, former Utah safety Terrell Burgess has had his promising rookie campaign come to an end after he suffered a broken ankle Monday night

Ryan Kostecka