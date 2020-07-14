SI All-American Candidate Cole Bishop Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: LB Cole Bishop

Projected Position: Linebacker

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-feet-3, 200-pounds

School: Fayetteville (Ga.) Starr’s Mill

Committed: Duke

Frame: Lean lower body. Similar upper body. Could weigh 225-pounds.

Athleticism: Shifts his weight to change direction quite well. Bishop’s initial first step is very good. Great hands. Bends well. Good open-field speed. Solid power but needs to bulk up for his future position as a college linebacker.

Instincts: Just finds the football; Bishop is the player that’s on the bottom of the pile with the football. Jukes blockers to get past them without contact. Takes away the outside edge and forces plays inside.

Polish: Bishop shifts from a backpedal to moving forward with ease. Quick change of direction skills that Bishop transitions to hitting power. Bishop's ability to funnel running plays towards the inside and his teammates is textbook.

Bottom Line: Bishop will make a smooth transition to a college linebacker. Long frame. Takes good angles. Very quick and smooth when backpedaling, plus he can shift his weight forward again quickly. Will be a 225-pound linebacker that can cover in space.