Utah Adds Commitment From 4-Star In-State Prospect Aisea Moa

In what's turned out to be a great day for Utah football, the Utes received news that in-state legacy prospect Aisea Moa has committed to the team. This is a huge win as Moa has the potential to be a dominant force on either side of the ball

Aisea Moa won't be traveling far from home when he suits up in college.

Announced via Twitter on Monday afternoon, Moa made the decision to stay home after verbally committing to Utah.

Out of Weber High School, just 45 minutes north of Salt Lake City, Moa is rated a four-star prospect by 247sports composite and the No. 4 overall recruit from the state of Utes. He's also checks in as the nation's No. 23 athlete dual to his prowess on both sides of the ball.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 220-pounds, it's unknown where Moa will play once he arrives at Utah. He plays as an outside linebacker/defensive end on one side of the ball and as a tight end on the offensive side of the ball, showing an elite skillset at both spots.

Moa is blessed with an insane amount of potential and currently uses his strength and athleticism to dominate at the high school level. But in terms of technique and football savvy, he's a very raw prospect but the potential to learn is there. Once he fully commits to one position in college — and most believe it will be on the defensive side of the ball

Moa is the first 2022 commit for the Utes on the defensive side of the ball, and just the second overall. He now joins 3-star QB JP Zamora out of Washington as the lone commits at this point.

At 6-foot-4, 185 pounds, Zamora possesses a college-ready frame already and is sure to put on a little more weight to make him more durable. He's a solid athlete who can get outside of the pocket and make throws. Two more years of high school football, as well as the following camps next summer, and it would be no surprise to see Zamora jump up recruiting boards.

