Utah Adds Commitment From Former Alabama LB Brandon Kaho

Former Alabama linebacker Brandon Kaho announced via Twitter that he would be finishing out his college career with Utah. The four-star recruit out of Nevada is expected to challenge for a starting role this offseason

Utah continues to thrive in the NCAA transfer portal.

After securing commitments from four offensive transfers — all of whom are rated among the best available — the Utes added another player, but this time on the defensive side of the ball.

Former Alabama linebacker Brandon "Ale" Kaho announced his commitment to Utah via Twitter on Thursday night.

This is another huge get for Utah as Kaho is expected to come in and immediately compete for a starting spot alongside all-Pac-12 first-teamer Devin Lloyd. Nephi Sewell was the starter last year after switching positions in the offseason — but could potentially return to his safety role with the addition of Kaho and safety Nate Ritchie leaving the program to serve his two-year LDS mission.

Kaho, a former four-star linebacker out of high school in Nevada, has had an interesting journey to the Utes.

Already familiar with the state of Utah, Kaho originally committed to BYU but once his recruitment gained steamed, signed with Washington. Before he would ever suit up for the Huskies, he asked to be let out of his letter of intent and elected to head to the south and play for Alabama.

Through three seasons with the Crimson Tide, the 6-foot-1, 235-pound Kaho saw most of his action on special teams. But he did tally 32 total tackles and scored a touchdown in 2019 following a punt he blocked.

He will now have two seasons of eligibility left.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - OCTOBER 6: Ale Kaho #10 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on October 6, 2018 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Crimson Tide defeated the Razorbacks 65-31. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Kaho now joins what's expected to be a loaded Utah linebackers room.

Lloyd is one of the top linebackers in the country after being a Butkus Award finalist last season. Sewell finished second on the team with 40 tackles, but added six tackles for loss, two interceptions, two passes broken up, two fumble recoveries and a touchdown.

Sione Fotu was the primary backup as a freshman last season at both spots and showcased a skillset that has the fanbase excited. The Utes also signed three linebackers in four-stars Ethan Calvert, Mason Tufaga and three-star Trey Reynolds.

Nov 21, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes linebacker Nephi Sewell (29) picks up the fumble and runs to the end zone against the USC Trojans at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Utah has been busy this offseason after securing the commitments from quarterbacks Charlie Brewer (Baylor) and Ja'Quinden Jackson (Texas), and runnings backs T.J. Pledger (Oklahoma) and Chris Curry (LSU).

In their biggest positions of need on offense, the Utes went out and got a bonafide starter in Brewer, players with massive upside in Jackson and Pledger, and a national champion in Curry.

Utah will begin the 2021 season on Thursday, Sept. 2 when it hosts FCS Weber State at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka