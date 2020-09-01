Utah athletic facilities ranked No. 5 in the nation by the Princeton Review

Over the past decade, Utah's football program has been one of the top teams in the nation. From winning Pac-12 division titles to sending players to the NFL and the continuity of the coaching staff, it's understandable why the Utes have found so much success.

But there is another reason as to why Utah has been able to sustain that success, a reason that people outside of the program know about.

According to a review based on student ratings, the University of Utah has been ranked No. 5 in the nation for the best college athletic facilities by the Princeton Review.

Apart from the football team reaping the benefits of the facilities, this review was based on all of the athletic facilities, which includes the basketball arena and baseball/softball fields.

It helps that Salt Lake City is one of the prettiest places in the nation, and the backdrop for most of the facilities are the beautiful mountains to the east. Whether blanketed with snow or full of green, the mountains provide a stunning backdrop for any time of the year and make the Utes one of the premier destinations among college athletics.

View from the Rice Eccles Stadium Press Box

Utah finished No. 1 in the Pac-12, two spots overall ahead of Washington State — the only two program in the top-20 from the Pac-12.

Auburn University was ranked No. 1, followed by Florida State, Alabama and Vanderbilt.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka