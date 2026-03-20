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Listen to Nebraska’s Priceless Radio Call After First-Ever Win at NCAA Tournament

What a special moment for the longtime announcer.
Madison Williams|
Nebraska announcer Kent Pavelka was emotional as the Huskers won their first NCAA tournament game.
Nebraska announcer Kent Pavelka was emotional as the Huskers won their first NCAA tournament game. | Sam Smith/Screengrab

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Nebraska Cornhuskers

Kent Pavelka has been announcing Nebraska men’s basketball games for 41 years. It took until Thursday for him to see the first NCAA win for the Huskers as Nebraska made program history with its win over Troy in the first round.

During the final 10 seconds of the game, which Nebraska pretty handedly won 76–47, Pavelka’s call of the winning moments was caught on video. He was understandably a bit emotional as he witnessed history for a team he’s followed for over four decades. He stood up during the final seconds to really soak in that winning feeling.

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“There’s the game! Nebraska’s first NCAA win in history in Oklahoma City over the Troy Trojans. It’s all over,” Pavelka said. “All the years, going home from conference tournaments, sitting in front of the television and the ache in the pit of your stomach wishing you could be there, and then getting to the NCAA once in a while and not winning. All that’s history now. ... Now you don’t have to go home and watch and dream.”

The Nebraska fans in the crowd stayed in their seats to celebrate with the Huskers players after the game as they broke into “Go Big Red!” chants. The players stood in front of the media desk on the court, and Rienk Mast reached down to give Pavelka a hug during this sweet moment.

This is a moment Pavelka will never, ever forget.

Nebraska’s NCAA tournament history

The Huskers made their ninth NCAA tournament appearance in program history this year, finally getting that elusive first win on Thursday. Here’s a look back at their now 1–8 tournament record.

Year

Opponent

Result

Record

1986

Western Kentucky

Loss, 67–59

0–1

1991

Xavier

Loss, 89–84

0–2

1992

UConn

Loss, 86–65

0–3

1993

New Mexico State

Loss, 93–79

0–4

1994

Penn

Loss, 90–80

0–5

1998

Arkansas

Loss, 74–65

0–6

2014

Baylor

Loss, 74–60

0–7

2024

Texas A&M

Loss, 98–83

0–8

2025

Troy

Win, 76–47

1–8

Four of the eight losses endured at the NCAA tournament were upsets for Nebraska. The worst upset came in 1991 when the Huskers were ranked No. 3, but then lost by five points to No. 14 Xavier.

Nebraska vs. Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt had a much tougher first-round matchup as No. 12 McNeese, a 2025 Cinderella team, kept the game close until the end. The Commodores won 78–68 to advance to set up a second-round matchup with Nebraska.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Vanderbilt opens as a 2.5-point favorite for Saturday’s game. No. 4 vs. No. 5 matchups are always close ones it seems, so Nebraska definitely has a chance of advancing to the second weekend of competition. They might as well keep their winning streak alive at this point.

Pryce Sandfort is the Husker to keep an eye on during Saturday’s game. He played 38 minutes on Thursday, putting up 23 points with seven three-pointers—he was on fire from beyond the arc. He led the Huskers during the season with an average of 17.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

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Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University.

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