Utah Athletics nearing return for "voluntary workouts"

We are just under two weeks away before in-state athletes of football, men's and women's basketball, gymnastics, volleyball and girls soccer will be permitted to return to campus to resume training for the upcoming college seasons.

According to Utah athletic director Mark Harlan and deputy athletic director Kyle Brennan, who met with members of the media via Zoom last Thursday, the University has a very solid plan in place — with guidelines regarding health and safety — in order to resume "voluntary activities." Both the Pac-12 and the NCAA announced at the end of last month that it would be allowing colleges to resume training, but at their own discretion and in accordance with their respective health guidelines.

The University also released the following statement, supporting the Pac-12's decision to open up...

“University of Utah Athletics is in support of today’s decision by the Pac-12 Conference to allow for voluntary in-person workouts to resume in all sports beginning June 15. We look forward to reopening our athletics facilities in accordance with the highest standards for health and safety advised by medical experts and in adherence with all state, local and campus guidelines. A dedicated working group has been working closely with the Pac-12 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee to finalize a comprehensive plan for how we will manage the return of student-athletes into our facilities and ensure the safest possible experience for them. Details of the plan, and a specific timeline, will be announced later this week.”

Utah officials have laid out specific dates as too when certain can return to campus. The reason being, they're hoping to avoid a mass gathering of everyone at once to promote social distancing still.

The schedule is...

In-state student athletes can return June 15th.

Out of state student athletes can return June 22nd.

All new student athletes can join the program June 28th.

Re-evaluation on June 29th

Utah also has a very detailed outline regarding what happens should a player begin to feel ill at any point in time...