AllUtes
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Utah Athletics nearing return for "voluntary workouts"

Ryan Kostecka

We are just under two weeks away before in-state athletes of football, men's and women's basketball, gymnastics, volleyball and girls soccer will be permitted to return to campus to resume training for the upcoming college seasons.

According to Utah athletic director Mark Harlan and deputy athletic director Kyle Brennan, who met with members of the media via Zoom last Thursday, the University has a very solid plan in place — with guidelines regarding health and safety — in order to resume "voluntary activities." Both the Pac-12 and the NCAA announced at the end of last month that it would be allowing colleges to resume training, but at their own discretion and in accordance with their respective health guidelines.

9782530

The University also released the following statement, supporting the Pac-12's decision to open up...

“University of Utah Athletics is in support of today’s decision by the Pac-12 Conference to allow for voluntary in-person workouts to resume in all sports beginning June 15. We look forward to reopening our athletics facilities in accordance with the highest standards for health and safety advised by medical experts and in adherence with all state, local and campus guidelines. A dedicated working group has been working closely with the Pac-12 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee to finalize a comprehensive plan for how we will manage the return of student-athletes into our facilities and ensure the safest possible experience for them. Details of the plan, and a specific timeline, will be announced later this week.”

Utah officials have laid out specific dates as too when certain can return to campus. The reason being, they're hoping to avoid a mass gathering of everyone at once to promote social distancing still.

The schedule is...

  • In-state student athletes can return June 15th.
  • Out of state student athletes can return June 22nd.
  • All new student athletes can join the program June 28th.
  • Re-evaluation on June 29th

Utah also has a very detailed outline regarding what happens should a player begin to feel ill at any point in time...

  • Evaluation done over the phone with a physician
  • Medication given — but if symptoms of COVID-10 are present, student athlete will be sent for testing and must self-isolate
  • Anyone who has had high-risk exposure must self-isolate until test results are announced
  • For those with high risk exposures, they must quarantine at home for 14 days — OR — they must quarantine at home with tests on the third and fifth day, and if both tests are negative, they can resume team training 
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Utah showing support for George Floyd and #BLM

If people thought the COVID-19 pandemic was bad, they got a real taste of reality following the senseless murder of George Floyd, reigniting the #BlackLivesMatter movement

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 Recruit Isaac Vaha Highlights

Isaac Vaha is a class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 6'7'', 230-pound prospect is a three-star recruit and has the potential to be a game-changer at the next level

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 Recruit Jeffrey Bassa Highlights

Jeffrey Bassa is a class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 6'1'', 198-pound prospect is a three-star recruit and could potentially take Utah's defense to the next level

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 Recruit Cam'Ron Valdez Highlights

Cam'Ron Valdez is a class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 5'10'', 187-pound prospect is a three-star running back and fits the perfect mold of former Utah ball-carriers

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes prospect Will Latu set to decide on June 21

Stud athlete Will Latu will make his college decision on June 21, deciding between in-state Washington and not-so-darkhorse Utah. The 6'2'', 221-pound prospect is a four-star recruit and blessed with lots of potential at the college level and beyond

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 Recruit Robert Regan Highlights

Robert Regan Jr. is a class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 6'0'', 186-pound prospect is a three-star recruit and could be Utah's next star in the secondary

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 Recruit Velltray Jefferson Highlights

Velltray Jefferson is a class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 6'4'', 230-pound prospect is a three-star recruit and blessed with lots of potential at the college level and beyond

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 Recruit Viliami Pouha Highlights

Viliami Pouha is a class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 6'2'', 230-pound prospect is a three-star defensive end and one of the top defensive players in the state of Utah

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 to allow voluntary in-person athletic workouts

The return of college athletics took another step forward when the Pac-12 announced that voluntary in-person athletic workouts were now acceptable, set to being on June 15.

Ryan Kostecka

Utah celebrates Memorial Day with the right mindset

Every year, Memorial Day comes on a Monday towards the end of May. While it's typically filled with BBQ's, drinks, friends and laughter, this year brought us all something different

Ryan Kostecka