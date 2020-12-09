Utah-Colorado Game Moved To Saturday Morning On National TV

Following the cancelation of the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry game, FOX had an opening for its weekly 'Big Noon' kickoff. The network settled on Utah vs. No. 21 Colorado, with kickoff set for 10 a.m. MT

Utah will have a chance to make a statement on national television.

In what is expected to be a showdown in the snow, Utah will travel to Boulder to face Colorado on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. MT. The game will now be broadcast on FOX following the cancelation of the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry game.

This is huge opportunity for both the Utes and Buffaloes as FOX will have its 'A' team call the game in Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft on the call. It will the premier game in the nation for that time slot, with most of the eyes of the country watching.

The game was originally expected to be played on Friday night and air on FS1. But with the Ohio State-Michigan cancelation, it left FOX with an open slot. The Utah-Colorado game was by far the best option, especially with the Buffaloes coming at No. 21 in the latest CFP rankings and Utah notching its first win of the season last week.

What a difference a year can make, especially if that year is 2020.

When Utah kicks off with Colorado on Saturday, the Utes will find themselves in a position they're unaccustomed to being in.

After winning Pac-12 south division titles the past two seasons and appearing in the conference title games both times, Utah now finds itself in an underdog role as that streak is over. Colorado is entering the weekend undefeated and in the running for a south division title — needing a win over the Utes while having USC lose to UCLA in order to be champs.

It's a precarious position for the Utes as few players on the roster were around in 2017, the last time the Utes finished below .500 in Pac-12 play.

Thats what makes Saturday morning special for this young Utah team as it's the first time they'll be playing in a game where the words "underdog" and "spoiler" will be synonymous with who they are. The Utes are also hoping that a victory against the Buffaloes will be the last time those words are associated with the program.

