Utah DB Bronson Boyd Leaves Program; Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Ryan Kostecka

Utah's already thin secondary continues to be decimated.

On Monday, backup defensive back Bronson Boyd announced his intention to leave the program as he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

First reported by 247sports and later confirmed by Sports Illustrated, Boyd is leaving the program in search of more playing time. This news comes less than 24 hours after the release of Utah's depth chart where Boyd was listed as a backup to true freshman Clark Phillips III at right cornerback.

Boyd originally signed with Texas Tech in 2016 when coming out of high school as a three-star  wide receiver. After sitting out in 2017 due to NCAA transfer rules, Boyd appeared in nine games at wide receiver in 2018, starting one and while corralling in two catches for 40 yards.

Expected to take a step forward in 2019, Boyd switched positions to defensive back that season. He appeared in all 14 games, but mostly in a special teams role. But with the entire starting secondary leaving for the NFL, there was a massive opportunity for Boyd to seize a starting role this season.

Unfortunately, Phillips has lived up to his billing as the top prospect to ever sign with Utah as he's not only the starting right cornerback, he's serving as backup to Malone Mataele at nickel.

Screen Shot 2020-11-02 at 3.45.25 PM
Utah Depth Chart — Week 1

Utah will look to fill Boyd's departure with true freshman Caine Savage taking over as the backup to Phillips. That now means that Utah will have three true freshman in the two deep at the cornerback positions, with a sophomore and junior filling the other roles.

Boyd is now the fourth Ute to leave the program since the start of October, joining wide receiver Jaylen Dixon, running back TJ Green and linebacker Sione Lund.

