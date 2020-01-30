AllUtes
Utah adds DL recruit Keanu Tanuvasa to its 2020 class

Ryan Kostecka

Utah's 2020 recruiting class just keeps getting better. 

A few days after receiving a commitment from 3-star quarterback Cooper Justice out of Oregon, the Utes have now added another 3-star prospect.

Keanu Tanuvasa, who narrowed down his final five in November, has chosen Utah as his college fo choice following his official visit this past weekend. He has been considered a Utah lean, but came away so impressed on his trip that he ended his recruitment and cancelled his recruiting trip to UCLA.

“It was a tough decision and came down to Utah and UCLA,” Tanuvasa told 247sports. “I liked UCLA a lot, they have a great Sports Psychology program and that's what I want to major in. In the end, I felt like Utah was the best fit for me and my family and I'm very happy about my decision. 

The Utes had an inside track to Tanuvasa considering his dad played for the program, giving Tanuvasa an up close and personal look at what was his favorite team growing up.

"The football program and the team is amazing," Tanuvasa told 247sports. "The education is phenomenal and I always have a family feeling and vibe when I’m there. They have developed a number of defensive lineman that have gone on to the NFL and I really thought it was where I belonged.”

At 6-4, 275 pounds, Tanuvasa projects at defensive tackle at the college level, showing off a quick first step with strong and physical attributes as well. Once he returns from his mission, he has the potential to be an instant impact starter.

He was rated the No. 57 defensive tackle in the country and No. 63 recruit from California.

