Utah football adds tight end with local ties to its transfer portal class

Will Monney, a product of Springville High School (Utah), will be continuing his collegiate career closer to home.

The Utah football program signed the 6-foot-4 tight end out of the transfer portal, according to On3's Pete Nakos . Monney spent the past season at Oklahoma State following two years at Utah State.

Monney will have two years of eligibility remaining after using his redshirt year with the Cowboys. The former three-star recruit recorded 15 catches for 180 yards and a touchdown across his first three seasons of college ball, highlighted by a career-best 138 yards on 11 receptions with the Aggies in 2024.

Monney became the second tight end to transfer to Utah, which lost its starter at the position, Dallen Bentley, to graduation following the 2025 campaign. The Utes also picked up Weber State transfer Noah Bennee to fill the void left behind by Bentley, who finished last season as the team's second-leading receiver with 48 catches for 620 yards and six touchdowns.

Braden Pegan (Utah State), Kyri Shoels (San José State) and Ricky Johnson (Mississppi State) highlighted Utah's additions at the wide receiver position. On top of graduating Ryan Davis and Bentley, the Utes lost JJ Buchanan and Justin Stevenson to the portal, creating gaps for Morgan Scalley and his first-year coaching to fill over the course of the offseason.

Monney was among the mass exodus of players who left Stillwater, Oklahoma, after changes were made to the Cowboys' coaching staff. Oklahoma State, which named Eric Morris the program's next head coach in November, had 64 players enter the portal during the two-week window in early January.

Monney played his fourth and final game with the Cowboys on Sept. 27, finishing the season with three catches for 39 yards. He utilized his redshirt for the remainder of 2025.

Monney originally committed to Utah State as a three-star and top-25 recruit in the state of Utah's 2023 class. His recruiting profile earned its reputation after an impressive career at Springville, where he caught 31 passes for 443 yards and three touchdowns to earn all-region honors as a senior.

With the Aggies, Monney collected 12 receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown across 22 games in two seasons. He earned All-Mountain West academic honors in back-to-back seasons as well.

Prior to Monney's signing, Utah had the No. 45-ranked transfer portal class in the country, according to 247Sports . The Utes' incoming class was No. 9 in the Big 12.

BREAKING: Oklahoma State transfer TE Will Monney has signed with Utah, @PeteNakos reportshttps://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/EaeE7RlaH1 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 21, 2026

MORE UTAH NEWS & ANALYSIS