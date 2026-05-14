Utah football arranges official visit with 3-star WR recruit

Looking to add talented pass-catchers to its 2027 recruiting class, the Utah football program has set a date for three-star wide receiver prospect Jaydon Rawls to check out the campus for his official visit.

Rawls, a rising senior at Desert Edge High School (Arizona), has cleared out the second weekend of June to make a trip to Salt Lake City, according to a post from X account Thursday. He'll meet with the Utes coaching staff and hear their pitches from June 12-14.

Utah extended an offer to Rawls after wide receivers coach Chad Bumphis met with the 6-foot-6 prospect in March. He's not ranked by 247Sports, though On3/Rivals tabs him as a three-star, the No. 173-ranked wide receiver in the class and the No. 37-ranked junior from the state of Arizona.

In addition to Utah, Rawls holds offers from Colorado, Cal, Oregon State and other Group of 5 schools, including Sacramento State, UMass, Northern Arizona and New Mexico State.

The Utes interest in Rawls is defendable, considering Scalley and company don't have a wide receiver commit in their 2027 class after three-star recruit Kingston Parks reopened his recruitment earlier this week after after verbally committing to Utah in November.

With several upperclassmen likely occupying the top of the team's 2026 depth chart, like Braden Pegan (junior), Kyri Shoels (senior), Larry Simmons (senior) and Tobias Merriweather (senior), the Utes could very well make wide receiver one of their top recruiting priorities for the 2027 class. Not to mention, Utah didn't sign a single receiver in its 2026 class.

That being said, Rawls isn't the only pass-catcher the Utes have on their radar going into the summer. Utah also remains in the mix for a couple of blue-chippers in Blake Wong and Bode Sparrow. Both four-star recruits have Utah on their respective lists of top schools and have arranged official visits, with Wong's set for May 29 and Sparrow's for June 12.

Wong is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 31 wide receiver in the class, while Sparrow is the No. 4 recruit at the position.

The Utes will also have three-star wide receiver Dillon Sykes on campus for an official visit on June 5.

Rawls isn't the only Desert Edge product Utah has its eyes on either. His teammate, Jhaheem Brown, reported an offer from the Utes earlier this month. Brown is the No. 30-ranked running back in the 2028 class, according to 247Sports' rankings, and holds offers from Arizona and Kansas State.