How Utah football's 2027 recruiting class shapes up after 3-star WR decommitment

Three-star wide receiver prospect Kingston Parks has reopened his recruitment after being committed to the Utah football program for nearly six months, delivering a blow to the Utes' 2027 recruiting class ahead of a pivotal stretch for Morgan Scalley and company.

Parks, who verbally committed to Utah on Nov. 20, announced his intentions to back off his pledge via social media Tuesday.

"First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to be a part of the University of Utah program," Parks wrote in a post to X. "After a lot of thought and prayer, I’ve decided to decommit from the University of Utah and reopen my recruitment."

Parks — the younger brother of former Utah wide receiver Money Parks — checked in as the No. 175-ranked wide receiver in the 2027 class, according to 247Sports. He was Utah's only wide receiver commit in the 2027 class.

Utah's 2027 Recruiting Class

The Utes' 2027 recruiting class ranked No. 61 in the country on 247Sports and consisted of three pledges following Parks' decommitment:

Jack Henderson: No. 86-ranked linebacker from Bishop Kelly High School (Idaho)

Tiki Teeples: No. 125-ranked defensive lineman from Canyon View High School (Arizona)

Jonah Mailei: No. 97-ranked running back from Skyline High School (Utah)

Utah's Other WR Targets

Parks' decision was a hit to the Utes' recruiting class, which appeared to be gaining momentum after landing a commitment from local running back prospect and recently-appointed three-star prospect, Jonah Mailei , earlier in the week. The Skyline High School product was recently tabbed by 247Sports as the No. 97-ranked tailback in the 2027 class.

That being said, Utah has been pursuing several pass catchers in the 2027 class in recent months, including blue-chippers Bode Sparrow from Davis High School (Utah) and Blake Wong from Norco High School (California).

Sparrow, 247Sports' No. 71-ranked prospect in the class, has Utah on his list of top schools ahead of his official visit on June 12. However, Oklahoma has been viewed by 247Sports as the favorite to land his commitment for some time now. It's unclear when the four-star prospect will announce his college decision.

Wong is also considering the Utes after placing them in his top five schools with Oregon, Ohio State, UCLA and BYU in April. He's ranked by 247Sports as the No. 31-ranked wide receiver in the class and has visits lined up with each of his finalists, starting with a trip to Salt Lake City on May 29.

Dillon Sykes (No. 172 wide receiver) and Sheldon Isaac (No. 67) are also on Utah's target board. Sykes is scheduled to visit campus on June 5.

Needless to say, the coming weeks could play a major role in shaping Utah's 2027 recruiting class.

First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to be a part of the University of Utah program. After a lot of thought and prayer, I’ve decided to decommit from the University of Utah and reopen my recruitment. #respectmydecision#agtg pic.twitter.com/u7FsM4mXxa — Kingston “K1” Parks (@KingstonParks13) May 13, 2026