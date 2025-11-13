Utah football's initial availability report for Baylor game comes up clean
The bye week evidently came at just the right time for the Utah football team.
The Utes didn't list any players on its initial availability report for Saturday's Big 12 contest at Baylor, indicating a clean bill of health coming out of their Week 11 bye.
It was the first time Utah's availability report was left empty in the lead up to a conference game, as the Utes had previously categorized at least one player as "questionable" in every initial report prior to Wednesday.
Every other Big 12 team playing in Week 12 had at least two players appear on its initial availability report — West Virginia led all 12 schools with 14 players on its Wednesday report, with UCF not far behind at 13.
As for the Bears, it appeared safety Carl Williams IV made positive progress while his team was idle in Week 11, as the 6-foot-1 junior was labeled as "questionable" after missing the past eight games due to injury. It was the first time Baylor didn't list him as either "doubtful" or "out."
It didn't look like the Bears would have safety Placide Djungu-Sungu, who was listed as "doubtful" for Saturday's game.
Baylor put wide receiver Mason Dossett and outside linebacker Jaylin Jones down as "out" for the Week 12 matchup at McLane Stadium. Jones had yet to play in the 2025 campaign, while Dossett appeared appeared in two nonconference games.
Utah defensive tackles Semi Taulanga and Dallas Vakalahi, as well as wide receiver Tobias Merriweather, missed the Utes' 45-14 win over Cincinnati on Nov. 1.
Utah Availability Report
- None to report
Baylor Availability Report
Out
- WR Mason Dossett
- OLB Jaylin Jones
Doubtful
- S Placide Djungu-Sungu
Questionable
- S Carl Williams IV
Initial report categories
- Out: Broad term for any reason a student-athlete cannot play in the upcoming conference game (injury, illness, suspension, eligibility or legal issues, or personal matters)
- Out (1st half): Suspended for the first half of the upcoming game due to the NCAA targeting rule
- Doubtful: Has a 25% chance of playing
- Questionable: Has a 50% chance of playing
- Probable: Has a 75% chance of playing
- Available: Has a 100% chance of playing; must be designated if previously appeared on a previous availability report and is now expected to participate
When do Big 12 teams have to submit availability reports?
Big 12 football programs are required to submit daily availability reports beginning three days before each game. The initial reports are posted on the league's website at 8 p.m. MT.