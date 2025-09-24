Utah football's Jaren Kump named semifinalist for prestigious award
The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that Utah offensive lineman Jaren Kump has been named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, a prestigious honor that recognizes the best football scholar-athlete in the nation.
Kump was among the 177 players tabbed as a contender for the award, which takes into account academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership in determining college football's premier student-athlete.
"This year's 177 semifinalists represent the very best of what it means to play college football," said NFF chairman Archie Manning, whose sons Peyton and Eli were named NFF National Scholar-Athletes in 1997 and 2003, respectively, in a news release. "They have excelled in the classroom, distinguished themselves on the field, and proven to be leaders in their communities. The Campbell Trophy stands as a reminder that football develops complete individuals, and these young men embody that tradition at the highest level."
Schools can nominate one player who's either a senior or graduate student in their final year of eligibility, and has a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale. Nominees are also required to have "outstanding football ability" as a first team player or significant contributor, in addition to demonstrating strong leadership and citizenship, per the NFF.
Kump has checked those on-the-field boxes; on top of spearheading the Big 12's second-best rushing attack as the Utes' starting center, the 6-foot-6 redshirt senior holds a position on the team's leadership council and is one of Utah's four captains.
Kump was among the 111 team captains across the country who were nominated as a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy (previously called Vincent dePaul Draddy Trophy). He was also one of the 91 candidates with a bachelor's degree (Kump completed his Bachelor of Science in 2023, per his LinkedIn account). Kump's also working toward earning his Master of Science.
The finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, set to be announced on Oct. 22, will be awarded an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2025 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class. The finalists will travel to the Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas for the 67th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 9.
Kump became the fourth Utah player to be recognized as a semifinalist for the award and the first since R.J. Hubert in 2022. Entering the season, Kump was one of five known Football Bowl Subdivision players since 2010 to start at all five offensive line spots over the course of his collegiate career.