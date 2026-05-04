Utah football joins heated recruiting race for top-25 quarterback prospect

The Utah football program recently became the latest Power 5 school to show interest in 2028 quarterback prospect Trey Wright.

The three-star recruit from Frisco, Texas, shared via his X account Monday that he received an offer from the Utes following a conversation with the team's tight ends coach, Luke Wells.

With Utah still looking for its first commit in the 2028 recruiting class, it wouldn't be surprising if the coaching staff viewed Wright as a building block for the team's future rosters.

Who is Trey Wright?

Wright is one of the top 2028 quarterbacks from the state of Texas. He's coming off his first season as a starter, in which he threw for 4,062 yards — the third-most in the Dallas-Fort Worth area — and took home 5A District MVP honors after guiding Lone Star High School to a state runner-up finish. He was also tabbed as the Dallas All Area Newcomer of the Year.

Wright's impressive debut campaign as a starting quarterback has earned him the distinction of being a three-star recruit in the 2028 class. He's also been ranked by 247Sports as the No. 25 quarterback nationally and the No. 3 signal-caller in the state behind Carter Zingelmann of Coppell High School and Tristin Gaines of Waller High School. Similarly, On3/Rivals has listed Wright as the No. 27 quarterback in the class.

Wright's dynamic play has garnered attention from several power conference schools in recent months, with offers coming in from Houston, UCLA, Michigan, Kansas State and Pitt, among others. TCU, Clemson and SMU have hosted him on their respective campuses in the past couple of months as well, according to his X account.

In addition to starring on the gridiron, Wright's been quite the standout on the hardwood too. He recently took home first-team all-district honors after helping guide Lone Star to a fifth-place finish in the 5A Region II District 12 standings.

How Wright would fit in Utah's quarterback room

Projecting what the Utes' quarterback situation might look like in two years is anything but easy, given the volatility of the transfer portal and the potential changes coming to college football's eligibility rules . There's a possibility that players starting their freshman season in 2026 could get five years to play five seasons with no redshirts on the table, which would likely create a shift for some schools regarding how they approach high school recruiting.

What we do know about Utah's quarterback room is Devon Dampier is entering his fourth season; Byrd Ficklin is his backup going into his second season; and the team signed two 2026 prospects in Kane Archer and Michael Johnson for depth purposes. Whether Ficklin, Archer and/or Johnson is around in 2028 remains to be seen, though.

Regardless, Wright's skillset as a dual-threat quarterback who makes plays through the air and on the ground fits the current quarterback mold Morgan Scalley and offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven are working with for this season. It's no surprise if the success Dampier and Ficklin have had together in Salt Lake City is something the coaching staff wants to recreate with its future recruiting classes.