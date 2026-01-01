Utah football loses another assistant coach to Michigan

The mass exodus of Utah assistants leaving Salt Lake City to join former Utes coach Kyle Whittingham in the next chapter of his career continued into Thursday afternoon, with defensive ends coach Lewis Powell reportedly agreeing to join the Wolverines in a similar role after spending the past 11 seasons in Utah.

Powell, a native of Palo Alto, California, and University of Utah graduate, will be expected to work with the Michigan defensive line, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Powell spent the previous 10 seasons working with the Utes' defensive line — a position he played for Utah from 2001-03 — and helped send eight players to the NFL, including six draft picks.

The surprising news of Powell's move to Ann Arbor, which was first reported by Thamel, came after Utah lost five of its offensive coaches to Michigan, including offensive coordinator Jason Beck; tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham; quarterbacks coach Koy Detmer Jr.; wide receivers coach Micah Simon and offensive line coach Jim Harding. Reports of the massive coaching changes going on at Utah and Michigan surfaced less than 24 hours removed from the Utes' 44-22 win over Nebraska in the Las Vegas Bowl, which marked Morgan Scalley's first career victory as a head coach.

Utah was one of the nation's best defenses against the run upon Powell's transition from tight ends coach. The Utes led the Pac-12 in rushing defense five times (2016, 2018-21) and ranked in the top-20 in the Football Bowl Subdivision in each of its final six years in the league, finishing top-five or better nationally in 2018, 2019 and 2023. They also led the Pac-12 in tackles for loss and sacks during their back-to-back Rose Bowl seasons.

Utah's run defense took a step back in 2025, ranking No. 14 in the Big 12 while allowing 181.2 yards per game. The Utes still got after the quarterback, finishing with the second-most sacks (34) in the 16-team league. All-American selection John Henry Daley led the way with 11.5 sacks.

Powell's understanding of the Utah culture developed during his playing days and continued into his first stint on Whittingham's coaching staff. After his brief stint in the Arena Football League ended in 2008, Powell joined the Utes' coaching staff as a graduate assistant for the 2009 season.

Now-former BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill was on Utah's staff at that time, serving as a tight ends coach and special teams coordinator. Hill, who wore many hats for the Utes from 2005-13, was recently hired by Michigan to be the Wolverines' defensive coordinator.

Powell earned his first full-time job in 2012 as Hawaii's defensive line coach, a role he held until 2014.

Powell's ties to Utah goes beyond his playing and coaching careers; his daughter, Levani, is a key member of the Utes volleyball team. As a freshman in 2024, she helped Utah reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

