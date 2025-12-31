Devon Dampier powers Utah to dominant win over Nebraska in Las Vegas Bowl

LAS VEGAS — Utah pummeled Nebraska, 44-22, in the Las Vegas Bowl on Wednesday, giving Morgan Scalley his first win as a head coach and snapping the Utes' five-game losing streak in bowl games.

Utah (11-2, 7-2 Big 12) scored 37 unanswered points after trailing 14-7 in the first quarter, completely stymieing Nebraska (7-6, 4-5 Big Ten) after its first two drives of the game.

Here are three takeaways from the Las Vegas Bowl.

The Morgan Scalley Era Is Underway

There was a sense going into Scalley's debut as the Utah head coach that the transition from Kyle Whittingham to one of his longtime assistants would be, for the most part, seamless. Scalley, previously the defensive coordinator for 10 seasons and a position coach with the Utes prior to that, even noted during Tuesday's press conference that the culture he wanted to curate would resemble that of his predecessor's; in addition to being original to his true self.

As senior linebacker Lander Barton explained it, there was more energy and a sense of new life among the coaches and players, and fans would see that for themselves whenever they looked at the Utah sidelines during Wednesday's game.

It maybe took longer than Barton expected, but once the Utes gained traction after falling behind 14-7, they never took their foot off the gas pedal.

While the Utah offense hummed on all cylinders throughout, Scalley's defense made necessary adjustments following Nebraska's two scoring drives in the first quarter, swaying momentum in the Utes' favor on both sides of the ball. Nebraska's run game stalled, making it difficult for the Cornhuskers to get back into rhythm after racking up 75 rush yards on their opening drive.

Devon Dampier Leads The Way

Utah, which came in averaging the second-most rush yards in the Football Bowl Subdivision (269.8), wasn't able to lean on its two standout offensive tackles, Caleb Lomu and Spencer Fano, as both had declared for the 2026 NFL Draft in the weeks leading up to the Las Vegas Bowl.

Missing both starting tackles played a role in Utes' ground attack not being as sharp as it was in the regular season. But it certainly didn't impact Devon Dampier's ability to make plays through the air and with his legs.

Dampier got to work right away, letting a 45-yard bomb to Dallen Bentley rip on his second pass attempt of the game, then lowered his shoulder through a Nebraska defender on the next play for Utah's first score of the game.

Nebraska came ready for Utah's designed quarterback runs — for the most part — but as several teams realized throughout September, October and November, containing Dampier in the pocket is easier said than done.

The Cornhuskers' quarterback spy was diligent in taking away some of Dampier's running lanes, but it only took one big scramble from the 5-foot-11 junior in the second quarter to help sway momentum in Utah's favor.

Trailing 14-7, Dampier set up the Utes up in the red zone with Utah's longest run play of the day to that point, scrambling down the right sideline for a 26-yard gain after Nebraska took away his throwing options down the field. JJ Buchanan played a key role as he ran down the sideline in front of Dampier, making it look like the ball was coming his way and fooling the Cornhuskers defensive back in the process.

Dampier capped the drive off with his arm a few plays later, hitting Buchanan on a 20-yard strike after showing poise and patience in the pocket. That tied the game at 14 apiece with about 10 minutes left in the second quarter.

Dampier accounted for three touchdowns in the first half, with the last one — an 11-yard keeper with about 20 seconds to go — capping off a well-executed 2-minute drill to make it 24-14 at the break. That brought Dampier's total to 62 rushing yards and two scores on the ground to go along with 210 passing yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Dampier finished 19-of-31 through the air for 310 passing yards and two touchdowns, on top of 19 rush attempts for 148 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. His three rushing touchdowns tied Travis Wilson's record for the most rushing touchdowns in a bowl by a Utah player.

A Farewell To Jason Beck?

If the reports linking Utah offensive coordinator Jason Beck to Michigan are true, then his final go around with the Utes was one way to go out on a high note.

Against a top-25 defense nationally, Utah racked up over 500 total yards of offense and scored 44 points, the most the Cornhuskers gave up in a game this season.

Utah run defense vs. Emmett Johnson-less Nebraska

The Cornhuskers had to finish out the 2025 season without Emmett Johnson, the Big Ten Running Back of the Year and Walter Camp All-America selection who declared for the 2026 NFL Draft earlier in December. That thrusted Mekhi Nelson, a redshirt freshman who recorded 15 carries in the regular season, into a much larger role on Wednesday.

Johnson's absence was thought to be a major blow for the Cornhuskers offense. But against a Utah defense that struggled defending the run, it didn't seem to matter.

Nebraska did what Kansas State and Kansas did to Utah in the final two regular season games: run the ball until the Utes figured out a way to stop it. Utah didn't have an answer early on, as Nebraska marched down the field on its opening drive, capped off by Nelson slithering his way through some narrow gaps for a 38-yard score.

Nelson also came up big in the passing game in the first quarter with a 24-yard reception out of the backfield, setting up the Cornhuskers' second score of the day.

The Utes did find an answer, though, and once they did, the Cornhuskers had trouble moving the ball with any consistency. Nebraska gained just 85 yards on the ground and after tallying 75 rush yards and picking up three first downs on its opening drive. In between the first and fourth quarters, the Cornhuskers had 35 total yards of offense after scoring touchdowns on their first two drives of the game.

