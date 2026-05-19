Utah football loses major recruiting battle for 4-star prospect in 2027 class

Jake Hildebrand, a four-star offensive tackle in the 2027 class, has committed to Arizona State, according to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals.

The Basha High School (Arizona) product chose the Sun Devils over Utah , Oregon and Texas A&M. Hildebrand was ranked by 247Sports as the No. 11 offensive tackle in the class at the time of his commitment.

The 6-foot-6 prospect also held offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Indiana, Miami, Michigan and BYU, among others.

What It Means For Utah

Missing out on the blue-chipper from Chandler, Arizona, is a big-time loss for Morgan Scalley and company. Hildebrand was a high-priority recruit whom first-year offensive line coach Jordan Gross visited with during the January contact period and had arranged an official visit to check out the campus in Salt Lake City for June 15.

Utah was firmly in the recruiting mix until the very end, though the allure of playing for a program with a track record of developing NFL-caliber offensive lineman evidently wasn't enough to pull Hildebrand out of his home state for his college career.

Judging by Hilderband's recruiting profile, he had the makings to following in the footsteps of Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu. All the major recruiting services have him tabbed as a top-20 offensive tackle (he's ranked as high as No. 8 on On3/Rivals) and his 247Sports composite rating of 0.957 is comparably to the 0.9564 rating Fano held when he was coming out of Timpview High School's 2023 class.

Additionally, Hildebrand would've strengthened the foundation of the Utes' 2027 recruiting class — which, at the moment, consists of pledges from defensive lineman Tiki Teeples, running back Jonah Mailei and edge rusher Jack Henderson. All three recruits are ranked by 247Sports as three-stars.

Utah's Other Offensive Lineman Targets In 2027 Class

With Hildebrand essentially off the board, Utah will likely turn its attention toward its other offensive lineman prospects.

Tye Kennedy, another Arizona native, is among the players featured on the Utes' target list. The Mountain View High School standout has an official visit with Utah lined up for the weekend of June 5, according to 247Sports. Kennedy, who's also being courted by the likes of Stanford, Michigan and Washington, is ranked by the recruiting service as a three-star and the No. 46 offensive tackle in the class.

Another name to keep an eye on is Amaziah Siale. The Mission Viejo High School (California) standout is set to check out Utah's campus during the June 19 weekend. He's ranked by 247Sports as a three-star and the No. 48 offensive tackle in the class.

The Utes are also in the mix for Timpview product Ian Aloisio, 247Sports' No. 32-ranked interior offensive lineman, and Oceanside High School (California) standout Lincoln Mageo (No. 35-ranked interior lineman). Mageo has a visit arranged for May 29, while Aloisio has one locked in for June 19.

BREAKING: Four-Star OT Jake Hildebrand has Committed to Arizona State, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’6 300 OT from Chandler, AZ chose the Sun Devils over Oregon, Texas A&M, and Utah



“ASU!! I'm staying home!! #forksup #agtg 🔱🔱”https://t.co/6AN9I5pcIw pic.twitter.com/VTl4dNgJy7 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 19, 2026