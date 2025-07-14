Utah football loses out on 3-star LB recruit to in-state rival
The Utah football program has added several commits to its 2026 recruiting class in recent weeks, though it wasn't able to land a pledge from in-state standout linebacker prospect Adam Bywater.
Bywater, a three-star recruit from Olympus High School in Salt Lake City, announced his commitment to BYU on social media Monday. Bywater chose the Cougars over his other finalists Utah and Boise State.
The 6-foot-3 Bywater was ranked by 247Sports as the No. 20 high school player from Utah and the No. 121 linebacker prospect in the 2026 class. He also held offers from Arizona State, San Diego State, UNLV and Utah State, among others, and went on official visits with each of his finalists.
Bywater's trip out to Salt Lake City during the final weekend of May to see Kyle Whittingham and his staff coincided with official visits for now-Utes commits Kelvin Obot, Carter Stewart, LaGary Mitchell Jr. and Major Hinchen.
Bywater's older brother, Ben Bywater, played linebacker at BYU from 2019-23 before being forced to medically retire from football last summer due to a shoulder injury.
After missing out on Bywater, Utah's 2026 recruiting class checks in at No. 50 in the country and No. 10 in the Big 12 on 247Sports' rankings.
Utah's 2026 recruiting class
Rankings per 247Sports
- Kelvin Obot (four-star, No. 10-ranked offensive tackle)
- Jaron Pula (four-star, No. 35 athlete)
- Kennan Pula (three-star, No. 64 wide receiver)
- LaMarcus Bell (three-star, No. 23 running back)
- Moses Sparks Jr. (three-star, No. 38 interior offensive lineman)
- Preston Pitts (three-star, No. 38 edge rusher)
- Javion Ramon (three-star, No. 95 defensive lineman)
- Aisa Galea'i (three-star, No. 73 safety)
- Michael Johnson (three-star, No. 50 quarterback)
- Perrion Williams (three-star, No. 75 athlete)
- LaGary Mitchell (three-star, No. 78 linebacker)
- Josiah Jefferson (three-star, No. 1 JUCO tight end)
- Dylan Waters (three-star, No. 100 cornerback)
- Rowdy Pearce (three-star, No. 94 interior offensive lineman)
- Major Hinchen (three-star, No. 126 cornerback)
- Carter Stewart (three-star, No. 168 cornerback)
- Bear Fisher (three-star, No. 119 tight end)